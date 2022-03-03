Why is charcoal important in Minecraft?

Fuel in Minecraft is vital for smelting in furnaces. However, players can sometimes run out of their preferred fuel items, such as coal, lava buckets, or wood.

The good news is that players can usually find an alternative fuel in a pinch since so many materials can be used as fuel in the game. One of the most common alternatives to fuel is charcoal, which can be crafted by smelting wood blocks or wooden log blocks.

Although charcoal and coal do have some differences, the two mostly operate the same way when used as fuel in furnaces.

If a player runs out of a sizable chunk of their preferred fuel, it may not hurt to turn to charcoal as a substitute.

Why charcoal matters in Minecraft

Charcoal can be used in a campfire recipe (Image via Mojang)

Charcoal is the equivalent of coal in Minecraft, but it comes from a different source. Why does that matter exactly? To put it plainly, the reason is that charcoal can be made in huge batches if a player isn't close to other fuel sources like coal or lava.

Charcoal also smelts better than almost any other wooden fuel source (with the exception of wooden slabs in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition). This, combined with the fact that wood is abundant in most biomes, makes charcoal one of the best fuel types that players can use.

If coal is used in a specific crafting recipe, such as the creation of campfires, torches, or fire charges, charcoal can be substituted in that recipe.

In Minecraft: Education Edition, players who are hoping to create heat blocks will need charcoal specifically for the lab table recipe along with iron, water, and salt. Charcoal also exists as one of only two fuels that are capable of being used in a furnace minecart.

Overall, charcoal is simply one of the best fuel alternatives that can be found in Minecraft. It may not work as well as some higher-tier fuels, but it serves as a dead ringer for coal in any situation.

Since charcoal can be easily made from wooden blocks, finding and smelting it is almost never a problem. Players can even use wooden blocks and furnaces in an automated machine to farm charcoal over time, ensuring that a steady supply of fuel is always available when needed.

