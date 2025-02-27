Why Minecraft Bedrock allowing achievements with add-ons is a big deal

Mojang will soon allow Minecraft Bedrock achievements to work with every in-game add-on. This change was introduced in beta and preview version 1.21.70.25 and will soon officially arrive with the next game drop. Players will now be able to play the game with any add-on and still receive achievements in any world.

One can argue that this change in Minecraft Bedrock is a massive deal for almost every player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft Bedrock finally allowing achievements with add-ons is great

Java Edition allowed advancements with mods

Java Edition completely allows advancement to work with mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When Mojang introduced add-ons to Minecraft Bedrock Edition, they were advertised as mods, the third-party software that adds community-created features to Java Edition. This excited a lot of players since Bedrock Edition was finally receiving all kinds of third-party features players can buy or add for free from in-game Marketplace or any external website.

However, when players activated these add-ons in a world, the game deactivated all achievements since a behavior pack (or add-ons) was now active.

This bugged many players as they expected the add-ons to work exactly like mods. Since Java Edition never disabled advancements because of a mod, the community was unhappy to see achievements getting disabled because of an add-on.

This is mainly why the upcoming change of Bedrock Edition supporting achievements on add-on-filled worlds is great news for the community.

Players would want to play a regular survival game with add-ons

Many players would like to play a normal survival mode Minecraft with add-ons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason Bedrock Edition allows achievements with add-ons is massive news is because many players would like to enjoy a simple survival game with a few useful add-ons.

Many players still enjoy Java Edition with a few performance and visual mods with all the advancements enabled. Even after the add-ons were introduced, Bedrock Edition players were locked out of the option to play with them in a regular survival world and still get achievements.

Hence, the upcoming change will allow players to pick any regular survival world, activate the add-ons, and still get all the rewards on their profile through it.

