Mojang fixes a glaring issue with lava in the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w09a

Whenever Mojang works on a new Minecraft update or game drop, they usually release numerous snapshots and beta/preview versions for Java and Bedrock Editions. These versions are used to introduce new features in the upcoming official release, allowing players to test out new additions beforehand. That said, there is a strong chance of several existing features breaking due to additions and changes brought by these beta versions.

In recent times, some players discovered a glaring issue regarding lava burning players in Minecraft snapshots. Mojang has now fixed this bug in the latest snapshot 25w09a.

Here is everything to know about the bug and why an urgent fix was necessary.

How Mojang fixed a major lava burning issue in recent Minecraft snapshots

What was the lava burning issue and how was it fixed?

The setup created by the player to test the lava burning bug in Minecraft snapshots (Image via Mojira Bug Tracker/cxc81)

The last few Java Edition snapshots have been quite popular in the Minecraft community, as they introduced numerous new Overworld features like falling leaves, new farm animal variants, and so on. Hence, many players played these snapshots that Mojang started releasing in 2025.

One player by the name of cxc81 quickly noticed a major bug. Owing to the bug, lava burned players if they stepped on certain blocks adjacent to the hot liquid. Despite their hitbox not being near the lava, they would start taking burning damage from it.

The player reported the bug on Mojang's new bug tracking website on February 1, 2025. They even mentioned the exact world and the command that was used to position players at a certain angle on a certain block, causing the issue. The player also clearly stated that the affected snapshots were 25w03, 25w05a, and 25w06a.

After the bug was reported, Mojang was quick to acknowledge it and fix it in their latest Minecraft snapshot 25w09a.

Why was it fixing this bug important?

Lava can be quite annoying and can kill players extremely quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Lava is an extremely dangerous and often annoying liquid in Minecraft. It has been and will be the cause of many in-game deaths. Lava can easily burn players quickly, so much so that players might not even have the time to react.

This is the why Mojang had to fix the lava burning issue since it could have been a major bug if it released as part of a stable version. The bug could have been the cause of many deaths in Minecraft.

