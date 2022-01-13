Why Minecraft: Education Edition isn't worth getting in 2022

Released in 2016, Minecraft: Education Edition is an iteration of the world's most popular sandbox game geared towards students and educators.

Although this particular version is slanted towards education, some players may find it amusing. Its various features, such as chemistry and the ability to code mobs like the agent, give it some variety.

It retains the majority of the functions of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which can make it entertaining for some and somewhat redundant for others, especially considering Education Edition's features can be toggled for Bedrock users.

Minecraft: Are Education Edition's features worth it?

Education Edition has plenty of features, but remains a Bedrock version at its core (Image via Mojang)

Built from Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's codebase, much like Pocket Edition, Education Edition shares much of the same base aspects of Bedrock but introduces certain features and peripherals that give it its identity.

Many of the game's functions center around maximizing a student's hands-on approach to learning aspects of the STEM curriculum while the instructor is capable of setting parameters and monitoring progress.

By demonstrating the basics of chemistry and programming through the game's visual and interactive medium, the students can see certain aspects of these subjects in action. Players can create chemical compounds from elements found in the natural world and form them into items such as balloons, glowsticks, and more.

Furthermore, the agent mob exists specifically for players to use a peripheral known as Code Connection and their instructor to script the mob to perform basic tasks like harvesting materials and building structures.

NPCs also exist within Education Edition and can be customized to guide players within the game world. They provide players with helpful information via text prompts and can even include hyperlinks in their speech to give access to essential web pages for learners.

Students can even take pictures with the game's new camera block and save them in a portfolio item for later. They can be viewable in-game or convertible into an image format for viewing on other devices.

Students with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition don't need to invest in the Education Edition

Although all of these features (and more) are excellent for instructors and students, players who already possess Minecraft: Bedrock Edition may want to hold off on purchasing the Education Edition. This is due to Bedrock Edition's ability to toggle on many of Education Edition's features within the game's settings.

This won't provide full access and functionality to the version's features, but it offers many of its blocks and functions. However, for the whole experience, Education Edition can be downloaded for the price.

