Why Minecraft fletching table does not need new features?

The fletching table is a block in Minecraft that is related to archery. However, it only has one major use in the game: to employ a villager as a fletcher. Apart from that, this block does not have any use whatsoever. Hence, millions of players have craved for new features to be added to it, but Mojang has never touched the fletching table.

However, an argument can be made that the fletching table does not really need new features in Minecraft. Though the fletching table is entirely related to archery, players have already been accustomed to making and using ranged weapons on other functional blocks. Hence, bringing new features to the fletching table can become counterintuitive. Let's dive deeper.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why the fletching table does not need new features in Minecraft

Crafting recipes for archery weapons is already well-known

Most archery-related items are already craftable using a crafting table (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released, it has contained several kinds of archery-related weapons like bows, crossbows, and different types of arrows. From the beginning, these weapons have been craftable on the crafting table only. Players can craft bows using strings and sticks, and adding triphook and iron ingots to these resources creates crossbows. Arrows can also be crafted on the crafting table using flint, a stick, and a feather.

Because all these archery-related items have always been crafted on the crafting table, players have gradually learned the recipes by heart. Especially those who speedrun the game can run into major issues if archery-related items get shifted to a fletching table. Since the fletching table is primarily related to archery, it is safe to say that if Mojang ever plans to add new features to it, they will shift archery-related items' crafting recipes to the table, which can create confusion.

Bringing new features to the fletching table might cause confusion

Making the fletching table necessary to craft archery-related items can confuse newbies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If Mojang adds new features to the fletching table, it can also create confusion amongst players, especially new ones. Touching on the previous point, since crafting and using archery items in Minecraft has become so streamlined over the years, changing its settings with new fletching table features can cause massive confusion.

New players might get confused as to why bows and arrows are not getting crafted on the crafting table, while speedrunners and experts might feel annoyed because of an extra step of making a fletching table.

