Why Minecraft needs to add more cave biomes in future updates

Minecraft's cave biomes have expanded from zero to three primary biomes in recent years, providing new subterranean locales to explore. However, it might be time for Mojang to consider additional cave biomes in upcoming updates. Even though Caves & Cliffs and The Wild Update introduced the like of lush and dripstone caves as well as the deep dark, fans are eager for more.

Minecraft fans are certainly patient to a point, but in-game biomes are always near the top of the wishlist for each major update, and new cave biomes aren't typically overlooked. Some mods meet this need, but fans who don't have access to them may still be expecting the sandbox title's official developer to make caves more varied and entertaining to explore.

Why Mojang should consider new cave biomes in upcoming Minecraft updates

Dripstone caves are one of three primary Minecraft cave biomes (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update made progress toward more unique cave generations with lush cave and dripstone cave biomes, and The Wild Update brought along the deep dark, many fans have spent a substantial amount of time in these biomes. By and large, the majority of these biomes' secrets and benefits have already been thoroughly explored and documented, to say the least.

Moreover, while the Overworld continues to expand with new biomes, many players don't want Mojang to overlook the subterranean parts of the game world. Caves in Minecraft are regularly visited by most players, even if they've become a bit more challenging and sizable than they used to be. However, given the biodiversity of Minecraft's Overworld biomes, there's plenty of room to expand cave biomes.

Ice caves, mushroom caves, and volcanic caves are just a few suggestions from the community. All in all, the community has made plenty of suggestions, but it's unclear if Mojang is taking them into consideration.

Brimstone caverns in Minecraft's Oh The Biomes You'll Go mod (Image via AOCAWOL/CurseForge)

It's not always easy to please the community when new content updates arrive. Each player prioritizes different aspects of the game, and there are millions of active players with their own preferences. Be that as it may, while there might be some nitpickers, new biomes in just about any form are always appreciated, and it's not hard to see why.

Caves have become a fixture in Minecraft's Overworld, and they have a sizable presence in the Nether as well. Since this is the case, making them more diverse (especially considering the size of many caves) is a net positive in general, especially if new cave biomes include resources that aren't often found elsewhere.

All in all, new cave biomes might not be the most urgent addition, but they should be on Mojang's shortlist moving forward. Caves have become one of the most-ventured locales in two of the game's three dimensions, and they risk falling into obscurity if they don't maintain pace with the biome additions seen on the surface of the game world.