Why Minecraft needs a mining rework

Minecraft receives regular updates that introduce new features and improve existing ones. For example, the recent Copper Age update added a new item called the shelf and also improved the copper block that has been in the game for years. 2025 has been one of the best years when it comes to updates for the blocky world, but there’s still a lot more to cover.

A core part of the game is mining, so much so that it is even part of the title. However, Minecraft's mining mechanics have been more or less the same for a long time. Perhaps it is time the developers work on a major mining update. Here’s why the blocky world needs a revamped mining system and how it would improve the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How a mining update will improve Minecraft

The speed of the minecarts can be changed by using commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Whether it is crafting an item, finding fuel to cook food, or making armor to fight hostile mobs, mining is one of the most essential processes to do almost anything in the blocky world. This is why Mojang Studios should consider making the process more fun and rewarding.

If you consider the process of mining, things are very simple: you carry food, pickaxes, and the necessary tools and head towards a cave or make a mine. If you find some underground structures or a cheese cave, you will have to fight some mobs and light up the place to avoid them from spawning. Apart from that, the process remains the same: break blocks and acquire the item.

After some time, the tedium takes over. However, the developers can change that with some minor tweaks. The first thing is to improve the minecart. It has been one of the most underused items in the game. Developers should add the ability to link multiple minecarts together using chains so that you can make a long train out of the carts.

Making too many powered rails in Minecraft does not seem viable (Image via Mojang Studios)

Imagine setting up a major mine and building a rail infrastructure for easier transport of ores in huge quantities. You can set up a makeshift base in the mine while safely transporting all the rare things you find in the cave. It can also help in transporting a lot of mobs at the same time.

Not just linking up, but Mojang Studios should also increase the speed of the minecarts and add a copper rail option so that building long tracks becomes feasible and practical. Using hundreds of iron ingots, gold, and redstone to make a short network of tracks and then using it at speeds barely faster than sprinting makes no sense.

Another minor quality-of-life improvement addition can include specific items for easier mining. For example, Minecraft can have simple lead elevators you can use to go down to a mine without making complicated stairs. While ladders do exist, having something that can also help in sending items or even chests straight up would be a great addition.

Perhaps the next game drop might introduce something that improves the mining process, or at least, the minecart.

