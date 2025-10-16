  • home icon
When might nautilus come to Minecraft?

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:55 GMT
Minecraft nautilus
Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the nautilus in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft Live introduced players to Mounts of Mayhem, the upcoming and final game drop for 2025. Amidst a host of interesting mobs and features, the developers introduced the nautilus. This unique mob lets players explore underwater with ease, making navigation a breeze. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when they can get their hands on this mob.

Here's a deep dive into all possibilities regarding a timeline for the arrival of the nautilus in Minecraft.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on past trends and available information. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a pinch of salt.

Nautilus arrival timeline in Minecraft: All possibilities explored

The nautilus is set to revolutionise underwater exploration in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Minecraft updates are one of the most-awaited segments of the year, introducing a host of new features, mobs, and gameplay improvements. In the latest Minecraft Live in September 2025, the developers announced that the upcoming game drop 'Mounts of Mayhem' will bring many new things to the game. Among other mobs and items, it is set to add the nautilus

Based on past trends, players can expect the next drop to arrive later this year, in December 2025. If they follow the past trend of the release of the Garden Awakens in December 2024, it is quite possible that The Mounts of Mayhem could arrive in December this year and bring the nautilus to the game.

Use the nautilus to explore the depths of biomes such as oceans and deep oceans (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
It must also be noted that the game drops follow a gap of three months, aligning perfectly with the announcement of the developers, who have stated that the final update will arrive later this year. Based on the above-mentioned factors, the nautilus could officially join the game in December 2025 alongside other items like the spear, zombie horse, and more.

However, players can try out the nautilus and explore underwater by playing the latest snapshot for Java and Beta and Preview for Bedrock edition. These experimental builds will let gamers try out all the upcoming features ahead of their release in the Mounts of Mayhem drop.

The nautilus is a game-changing mob that can revolutionise exploration of the underwater domains in the game. Players do not need to worry about oxygen or crafting potions to breathe, and can go down as deep as they want to. This new mode of exploration could also pave the way for specialised development of water-based biomes in the future.

