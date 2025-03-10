Why pale oak can be considered most prestigious wood set in Minecraft

Pale oak is the newest wood set added to Minecraft. It arrived to the game with the v1.21.4 (The Garden Awakens) update, which included the new Pale Garden biome and the Creaking mob. This wood set is completely white, the first of its kind in the game. For those wondering, pale oak logs can be crafted into the same type of blocks as other logs.

Ad

However, an argument can be made that the pale oak wood set may just be the most prestigious wood variant in Minecraft.

Note: This article is entirely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why pale oak can be considered the most valued wood set in Minecraft

Pale Garden is the rarest biome in Minecraft

Pale Garden is statistically the rarest biome in the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the primary reasons the pale oak wood set can be considered the most prestigious wood type is that the Pale Garden is the rarest biome in the entire game.

Ad

Trending

When Mojang released the 1.21.4 update, players quickly realised how rare the biome was. The desaturated forest was nowhere to be found, even after traveling thousands of blocks. For some who managed to find the biome, the region only had one or two trees with no Creaking Heart, meaning they missed out on more than half of the features introduced in the update.

Once the statistics started rolling in, it was clear that Pale Garden is the rarest biome ever, even more than Mushroom Fields. In terms of surface area, it only covers 0.078% of the entire Overworld. Even when seeing a world map through Minecraft's seed map tool, it is extremely hard to find a Pale Garden.

Ad

As such, a structure built with pale wood blocks in a survival world without any cheats is certainly worthy of respect. The fact that a player-made structure has pale oak blocks indicates that the player likely traveled thousands of blocks (or was simply lucky) to find the Pale Garden and get a decent amount of the wood.

Pale oak is one of the most beautiful wood sets

The pale oak wood set is extremely beautiful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another reason why the pale oak wood set should be revered is simply because of how good it looks. When Mojang announced the white wood set, many players were ecstatic. Previously, many people used white concrete to create clean and modern-looking houses in Minecraft. Now, following its release, the pale oak wood set can also be used to create modern houses.

Ad

Furthermore, the color white somewhat signifies reverence, cleanliness, and purity. Many medieval structures in real life and fictional stories have some form of white architecture, mostly made up of marble. Even though pale oak does have a different texture than the rock, it can still be considered clean and posh.

Check out other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!