Why are phantoms so hard to kill in Minecraft?

Minecraft has many terrifying mobs. Few rival the feeling of terror and hopelessness that is projected by the newly added warden. However, players must remember the times before the warden. A time when the giggles of witches, the sudden and silent arrows of skeletons, creeper explosions, and the swopping of phantoms were the scariest aspects of the game.

Phantoms in Minecraft are the actual representation of nightmares and an example of the hallucinations caused by sleep deprivation. These chill-inducing flying beasts only appear if and when players have not slept for three in-game days, which translates to one hour of real-time.

This article will discuss why phantoms are so hard to kill and how players can deal enough damage to them.

How to deal with phantoms in Minecraft

Phantoms usually appear in groups of two or three and start attacking players and their allies (like pets) by swooping in and out while emitting scary screeching sounds. Many players have labeled phantoms as one of the worst mobs they’ve ever had to fight in the game, as they often appear when players are busy being bombarded and ambushed by other hostile mobs at nighttime.

Phantoms are pretty hard to kill as they tend to appear at the worst possible time. If players return home after a long day of mining and exploration, they will most likely be swarmed by mobs. Phantoms tend to attack newer players as well, as many of them cannot set up their beds during the first hour or just don’t know how to.

Finally, one of the biggest reasons phantoms are considered hard to fight against and kill is their “drive-by” attacking technique. As mentioned above, these mobs tend to dive, swoop in, deliver a blow, and retreat. This gives players a very small window in which to deal any type of counterattack to the phantom.

Tips to keep in mind when fighting a phantom

When fighting a phantom, players must maximize damage. Many times, this may come at the cost of taking a minor amount of damage as well. One of the first things to remember while fighting a phantom is to use ranged weapons like bows and crossbows. These weapons allow players to deal damage to the mob while it is airborne.

Equipping appropriate enchantments on weapons can give players a major advantage over a phantom in combat. The Flame and Infinity enchantments are particularly effective against phantoms as the former deals burn damage, and the latter means that players don’t have to worry about running out of arrows while in combat.

When using melee weapons, players can apply the Fire Aspect enchantment to their swords, dealing burn damage when the phantom flies past. Players using melee weapons must analyze the phantoms’ flight patterns and be ready when they dive, knowing exactly when to land their strike. Also, staying in the open can be more beneficial than fighting from behind cover as that can block lines of sight and hits from players.

