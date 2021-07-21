Will the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update change Minecraft forever?

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will change the entire overworld. Last month's 1.17 update was disappointing to some players because it did not introduce world generation

But fans are overjoyed that the 1.18 update is coming this year. Mojang has already announced the expected release time for Caves and Cliffs Part 2. Players can expect an update in the starting week of December, whereas snapshots will be released around September.

Developers have already released a couple of experimental snapshots featuring new cave and mountain biomes. Almost every streamer has been amazed by the world generation change since playing the experimental 1.18 snapshot.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part two should be revolutionary

New mountains (Image via Mojang)

Unlike last year's nether update, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update focuses on improving the overworld. For a long time, mountains and caves have received no updates.

finally found a dripstone cave that really shows off the potential of the biome in the new minecraft 1.18 experimental snapshot! like look at it omg #MinecraftUpdate pic.twitter.com/hO1F7Q93jj — meg (@megslagrone) July 13, 2021

Mojang announced the Caves and Cliffs update at Minecon 2020. Developers wanted to tweak the entire overworld by adding new caves, biomes, and more. Sadly, due to the massive size of this update, Mojang had to split the update, which caused a delay in the overall rollout.

Before the 1.18 update, Minecraft consisted of flat plains, deserts, and forests. But after Caves and Cliffs Part two, Minecraft will have beautiful mountain generation and lush green caves. The overall height of terrain formation in the overworld is set to increase. Mountains can reach heights of up to 260 blocks.

Incredibly HUUGE caverns in the new 1.18 world gen!!!#minecraft pic.twitter.com/Ve9b2KBwPp — Lister (@OooListerooO) July 13, 2021

Mountains aren't the only attraction of this update. Players will find massive caves generating up to deep Y levels of -55. The 1.18 update brings the concept of 3D biomes by adding different cave biomes. Below the ground, players will find lush caves, dripstone caves, and deep dark caves.

Clearly, the entire 1.18 update will change Minecraft's overworld forever. Players will still find the previous terrain, but the mountains will be more eye-catching and livelier to build. Along with new mountains and caves, the 1.18 update also makes changes to mob spawning.

In its 1.18 release, hostile mobs will only spawn in complete darkness. If the light level is more than 0, hostile mobs (spawn at a light level below 7) won't spawn. Players won't have to spam tons of torches everywhere to prevent mob spawning.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part two also adds sculk sensors to Minecraft. Wireless Redstone is now an actual feature in Minecraft. Sculk sensors will allow players to make many wonderful contraptions for sure. Also, the Warden is coming to make caves more terrifying than ever.

