Will there be a Minecraft Live 2022?

Minecraft players are always looking for more news about the game, and Minecraft Live is one of the premier events for new information pertaining to the world's most popular sandbox game.

The fan-favorite event has occurred during the last legs of the last few calendar years, but players may be wondering if the event will return for 2022. So far, there's been no news on that front, as Mojang has remained relatively mum on the topic.

Many players were likely expecting an announcement during the Minecraft Now event in April 2022, which may still occur when the livestream kicks off on April 28, 2022.

Minecraft: When to expect Minecraft Live 2022 to take place

Mojang's Live event tends to take place towards the end of each year (Image via Mojang)

Although no announcement has been made as of yet, players can look to certain signs for an indication. Specifically, the timeframe that each previous event has taken place in. The event tends to occur in the later months of the year, such as October and November, meaning the 2022 event may very well follow suit.

This isn't guaranteed, as Mojang has a very loaded schedule when it comes to promoting the game, but it is currently the safest assumption that can be made until more concrete details emerge.

What can players expect from this year's event? Details are obviously scant, but the event tends to follow a particular format. Mojang's developers take center stage to show players around the world new developments for the game, including upcoming content updates for not just the mainline game but often its spinoffs such as Minecraft Dungeons.

Last year, players received a substantial dose of information about the upcoming version 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update. Players witnessed the new biomes being implemented, gameplay changes, and of course, the shadowy and powerful Warden mob.

The Live event also typically includes a fan-driven mob vote, where players are capable of voting for a new mob that will be implemented in future updates. Last year, players selected the friendly allay mob to be added, and this critter will make its full debut when the complete version of The Wild Update releases later this year.

It can likely stand to reason that Mojang will bring back the mob vote with Live 2022 as well since it's one of the most popular aspects of the proceedings. However, players simply won't be able to know what all is occurring for absolutely certain until Mojang makes its intentions known, but fortunately, the wait may not be too long.

What should Mojang include in this year's Live event? Let us know in the comments section below!

