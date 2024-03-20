Will Mojang reduce Mace's attack damage in Minecraft?

Mojang Studios introduced a new melee weapon called Mace that will be arriving in Minecraft with the 1.21 update. This weapon has a special damage mechanic that makes it extremely powerful if used correctly. Hence, as soon as it was introduced, many players debated whether the developers should nerf it before it gets officially released.

There is no clear answer regarding whether Mojang Studios will nerf the mace or not, especially because the weapon and the entire 1.21 update are still under development. However, we can still explore its advantages and disadvantages to speculate more accurately whether the weapon will be nerfed or not.

Exploring Mace's overpowered nature and risks in Minecraft

Exceptional power of the mace in Minecraft

A mace can kill the Warden with a single hit (Image via Mojang Studios)

The damage multiplier on the mace is its most notable characteristic. When players jump and land an attack on an entity while falling, they deal more damage. The damage dealt scales along with the player's falling height. Every block of falling distance will result in one unit of damage or 1.5 critical damage.

What makes the mace overpowered is its capability to deal an infinite amount of damage since players can fall from extremely high places. The new weapon is so powerful that if you land a blow on a Warden after falling from a tower with a height of 137 blocks, you will be able to kill one of the most powerful Minecraft beasts in just one hit.

Furthermore, you won't take any fall damage if you manage to land the hit on an entity.

Risks and disadvantages of using the mace in Minecraft

Players can fall to their deaths if they fail to hit an entity with the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

On the flip side, the new melee weapon is already nerfed and comes with major risks in certain situations.

Foe instance, if you don't succeed in hitting an entity with the mace on time while falling from a considerable height, the fall damage inccured will instantly kill you.

Moreover, the mace cannot be enchanted in any way in survival mode. However, this could change as the weapon is still under development.

How to craft the mace in Minecraft

Crafting recipe for the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

To craft Minecraft's new mace weapon, you need new breeze rods and heavy core items.

Breeze rods are new items that can only be obtained by killing breeze mobs in trial chambers. Yoh need to find this structure in the game and a breeze trial spawner inside it. You then need to kill the new hostile mob to obtain a handful of breeze rods.

The heavy core is another new item that can only be obtained from the vault block when a trial key is used on it. The new item has a 2.225% chance of popping out of a vault block.

Once these two items are obtained, you can combine them on a crafting table to forge the mace.