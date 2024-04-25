"Worst mistake of my life": Minecraft player left disappointed after purchasing texture pack from Marketplace

Minecraft's amazing texture packs are one of its coolest aspects. They are a surprisingly old feature that helps players quickly and seamlessly change the entire look and feel of the game. There have been thousands of texture packs made over Minecraft's long history, allowing players to find something suited to their style.

That said, Reddit user u/daniel_son348 labeled his experience of picking up a texture pack as:

"Worst mistake of my life."

This is due to the quality of the texture pack, which they feel is lacking. They didn't get into any specific issue, relying instead on the attached screenshot to justify their frustration.

Several comment chains were discussing the Marketplace's shady habits (Image via Reddit)

The issues with this texture pack in particular are easy to see. It's intended to be a simplistic texture pack, making the game easier on the eyes. This is consistent across several of Minecraft's cutest texture packs, but it doesn't quite work with this one. The colors and patterns used end up being quite gaudy and harsh on the eyes. The iron golem is especially bright to look at.

Several people were talking about how this is a huge issue with Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace, oftentimes ads were misleading and there isn't any recourse for it. Texture packs in particular are misleading, as shady developers could only show the highest effort blocks and subtly leave out the vast majority of worse-looking textures.

By far the most upvoted comment was left by user u/LordSlimy, who encourages OP to reach out to Microsoft, as they might be willing to refund the purchase.

Another huge consensus in the comments is how amazing the vanilla game looks and that it is often underappreciated by players. This was best summed up by u/Trichotillomaniac-, who points out that for as many sci-fi, vanilla-style, or medieval texture packs exist out there, almost nothing compares to the vanilla textures:

"The older i get the more i appreciate the default textures in minecraft. Very few come close to the same feel."

Several commenters recommended using vanilla plus texture packs (Images via Reddit)

A similar group of comments agreed to use texture packs, but only those that aim to mimic or enhance the vanilla textures rather than change them entirely.

Minecraft shaders and texture packs

Hunting for the right combination of texture pack and shader is more than worth it (Image via Mojang)

While u/daniel_son348 had a particularly poor experience with this texture pack, players shouldn't be discouraged from finding one that suits them. There are thousands of different amazing resource packs for both the Java and Bedrock editions of the game.

While the existence of the Marketplace might complicate the usage of free texture packs for Bedrock, they do still exist. Furthermore, Bedrock players can also get access to gorgeous Minecraft shaders via third-party data packs and resource packs.

Some texture packs might end up looking worse than advertised, as OP warned, but once the right match is made, the game becomes way more enjoyable.