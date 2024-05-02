You can now play a 2.5D dungeon crawler roguelike in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that has stood the test of time. It has retained its relevance and popularity for fifteen years and counting. The creative freedom it offers is unparalleled, and this has allowed people to make games within it. For instance, you can play a 2.5D dungeon crawler roguelike game within Mojang's sandbox title.

The developers at Octovon have released an add-on called Tinycraft, and you can easily download it from Minecraft Marketplace and start playing it. The extension is not free and costs 990 Minecoins. Here’s everything that makes this add-on special and worth getting.

Minecraft turns into a roguelike game

Tinycraft is great for people who like dungeon crawler games (Image via Octovon)

Tinycraft is an add-on that turns the blocky game into a roguelike dungeon explorer. So if you are someone who liked Minecraft Dungeons and could not get enough of it, Tinycraft is for you. It is astounding to see that Minecraft add-ons have come so far that they can be played inside the sandbox title.

Tinycraft has all the essential gameplay features of a crawler roguelike game; you can explore dungeons, use different weapons to defeat mobs, and collect items. But there’s something that makes this add-on better than certain dungeon-crawler roguelike games.

Tinycraft offers an infinite amount of randomly generated dungeons that you can explore. Some of them are easy, while others will take a good amount of effort to clear. Not just that, the game has 50 unique weapons and artifacts. Moreover, you can also get pets and unlock new characters.

Tinycraft offers over fifty weapons and items (Image via Octovon)

While the add-on borrows all its items from Minecraft, the way it uses them is impressive. What’s also admirable is how the game looks. Tinycraft presents itself as a low-resolution, more colorful version of Minecraft Dungeons, which will appeal to many gamers.

Coming to how to download the add-on; all you need to do is open Minecraft and head over to the Marketplace. You can also open it on your computer, but doing so in the game will make getting the add-on less time-consuming.

After opening Marketplace, search for Tinycraft by Octovon. Buy it and then download and install it into your game. You will be able to find a world in the game's Start menu.

It's worth noting that no support for multiplayer gameplay is available for this title but it might get added later.