"You're unprepared to play this game!": TommyInnIt invites Corpse Husband to play Minecraft with him and the result is hilarious

YouTube's hilarious manchild TommyInnit invited Corpse Husband to play Minecraft on his world. Along with Corpse Husband, Minecraft streamer BadBoyHalo and Eryn also joined in to have a hilarious time.

tommy @tommyaltinnit There is nothing not poggers about this image There is nothing not poggers about this image https://t.co/hH7vfLzK7n

On October 13, TommyInnit tweeted a picture of himself, Eryn, Corpse Husband, and BadBoyHalo in a nether fortress. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see this anticipated collaboration between some of the most famous names in pop culture.

Finally, TommyInnit has released a YouTube video featuring Corpse Husband, BadBoyHalo, and Eryn. Fans can watch the video to hear the hilarious conversation between the four as they try to get Elytra.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit invited Corpse Husband to his world

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit is known for collaborating with many popular creators like Dream, KSI, WilburSoot, Tubbo, Ranboo, and many more. This time, he decided to invite Corpse Husband, the sensational "faceless" star, to play Minecraft.

rebe^🕷 @iHEARTC0RPSE corpse learning how to sit in minecraft corpse learning how to sit in minecraft https://t.co/ZFmX2fyjxs

The entire video was nothing but a hilarious mess as TommyInnit tries to teach Minecraft gameplay to Corpse Husband, who seems to have no experience whatsoever. After 3 minutes and 30 seconds into the video, Corpse Husband seemed confused, to which Tommy said:

"Why are you vastly unprepared for this!?"

In the video, TommyInnit wanted to get Elytra and set this as the goal for the day. When Corpse Husband joined the world, TommyInnit introduced him to Eryn, another Minecraft streamer and TommyInnit's childhood friend. He made sure to let everyone know Eryn was his childhood friend by repeating it multiple times.

The group of four did a bit of roleplaying in the video and used hilarious names. Corpse Husband created an eerie persona who has a secret relationship with the Ender dragon.

Throughout the video, Corpse Husband didn't want to meet the Ender dragon. Unfortunately, fans didn't get to see Corpse Husband's reaction to Minecraft's final boss as TommyInnit had already defeated it.

After surviving the nether fortress, Corpse Husband, TommyInnit, BadBoyHalo, and Eryn finally reach Minecraft's last realm, the End dimension. Although Tommy warned Corpse Husband not to look at the endermen, he looked at them out of curiosity and died hilariously.

spooky mik 🕸 @fentysimp corpse bridging in minecraft is the funniest and cutest thing i’ve ever seen 😭 corpse bridging in minecraft is the funniest and cutest thing i’ve ever seen 😭 https://t.co/NIJEIDd7Y6

One of the funniest moments in the video was Corpse Husband trying to bridge the End dimension using sand. The team stopped him from doing that and gave Corpse cobblestones to make a bridge.

In the end, TommyInnit finally obtained an Elytra and let Corpse Husband wear it. Corpse made a hilarious exit by flying towards the void and disconnecting from the server.

