3 great fights you may be overlooking on the UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad card

After a hugely successful UFC 259 pay-per-view last weekend, the promotion returns to its Apex facility in Las Vegas on March 13 for another night of high octane fights inside the octagon.

UFC Vegas 21 is headlined by an explosive matchup between #3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards and surging contender Belal Muhammad. The winner of this fight will find themselves on the cusp of title contention in the UFC welterweight division.

Edwards is on an incredible eight-fight winning streak while his counterpart, Muhammad, has won eight out of his last nine fights in the UFC. Both fighters are considered to be among the most dangerous fighters in the 170 lbs division and the contest looks set to be a cracker.

While most fans will be eagerly waiting to watch the potential barnburner of a main event between Edwards and Muhammad this weekend, there are also a few other potentially combustible matchups at UFC Vegas 21. In the co-main event, Misha Cirkunov and Ryann Spann will lock horns in an intriguing light heavyweight encounter.

Other fights on the UFC Vegas 21 main card include a featherweight scrap between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker, a bantamweight duel between Jonathan Martinez and Davey Grant, a flyweight matchup between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau, and a middleweight bout between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart.

There are a lot of fights on the heavily packed UFC Vegas 21 card but we've selected a few fights, apart from the main and co-main events, that you'd definitely not want to miss out on.

So without further delay, let's take a look at some of the potentially great fights from the upcoming UFC Vegas 21 card.

3 great fights you may be overlooking on the UFC Vegas 21 card

1) Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder (Main card fight - women's strawweight division)

Two rising contenders in the UFC 115lbs division, Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder are set to collide on the main card of UFC Vegas 21. The winner of the rematch will climb up the rankings and take another step closer to the much-coveted contender status in the division.

The first time the pair fought back in 2017, it was Hill who emerged victorious, but Yoder will be looking to get her revenge this time around. Yoder has previously claimed that she has improved a lot since her first fight against Hill.

Hill has a career record of 12-9. Inside the octagon, her career has been a bit of a bumpy ride, as she managed to pick up just six wins while dropping seven fights inside the octagon. In her last five fights, Hill won the first three and then lost the last two fights, against Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson, respectively.

However, Angela Hill is known for her entertaining fighting style, having landed a total of 976 strikes out of an attempted 1945 in her career. She has also picked up five finishes along the way. Hill also has a strong takedown defense and it will be difficult for Yoder to take her down during the fight.

Yoder has an unenviable professional record of 8-6 but she has never been finished in her career. She is known for her grappling skills and can be a huge threat to Hill on the ground with an impressive takedown average of 1.25 per 15 minutes.

The fight is essentially a striker vs grappler matchup, with Hill having the penchant for knockouts, while Yoder is known for being a submission specialist. It makes for an intriguing matchup for the fans and the fact that it's a rematch means there's a lot for both fighters to prove to each other. Make sure you don't miss this one.

2) Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker (featherweight)

Dan Ige claims he has learned from his loss to Calvin Kattar and is itching to step inside the octagon and prove the same against Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. Ige has a 14-3 professional record and an impressive 6-2 record in the UFC.

However, his opponent Tucker will be a tough nut to crack. Tucker is currently on a three-fight win streak inside the octagon and has just one loss in his entire career.

Dan Ige was on a hot run of six straight wins inside the octagon when he was stopped by Kattar. He will be eager to get back to winning ways with a solid performance against Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. With the winner of the fight set to establish their name in the title picture, this fight looks set to be an exceptional scrap.

3) Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Poor Manel Kape, just wanted to discuss ⚽️ and Khabib made him feel like a casual 😂 pic.twitter.com/3a60k9X3ks — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) March 4, 2021

Former RIZIN bantamweight champion Manel Kape has an opportunity to bounce back from his debut loss to top-10 flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja by picking up a win against rising contender Matheus Nicolau.

Kape is stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Tagir Ulanbekov to face Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 21. Just five weeks ago, Kape succumbed to Pantoja on his octagon debut but he now has the chance to make amends for his errors last time around.

The fight will also mark Nicolau's return to the UFC after being cut by the promotion in 2018 following a knockout loss to Dustin Ortiz. He has an impressive 15-2-1 career record and went 3-1 in the UFC during his first stint with the promotion. Watch out for these two explosive flyweights when you tune into UFC Vegas 21 this weekend.