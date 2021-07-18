3 huge UFC fights where the result was overturned

In the UFC, there have been occasions where even the finish of match is not set in stone. The over-ruling of a fight result is nearly always due to complications with fighters’ drug tests.

Once USADA step in, a positive test from one of the combatants is unveiled and chaos reigns supreme. While many fighters have appealed their failed tests over the years, citing everything from tainted supplements to sexual performance medications, the results are still altered.

If the winner of the bout is the one caught red-handed, their victory is confiscated and replaced with a No Contest on both fighters’ records.

Here are three such instances where a major UFC fight’s official result was later overturned:

#3. Brock Lesnar vs Mark Hunt at UFC 200

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Was UFC 200 cursed? There’s certainly enough misfortune surrounding the show to leave one wondering. First up, the rumored McGregor vs Diaz II fight was called off. This was due to Conor McGregor refusing to show up for a press conference during his training camp.

Second, the show’s next attempt at a highly-anticipated main event, a rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, was also called off. Just three days before the show, Jones was forced to pull out on account of an anti-doping policy violation.

Third, the return of the heavyweight division’s prodigal son, Brock Lesnar, wound up being a disaster for all involved. The fight itself, in which The Beast took on walk off knockout master Mark Hunt, went off without a hitch. It was only in the days after that problems rose to the surface.

Having dominated much of the fight, Lesnar scored a unanimous decision victory. Following two positive drug tests for an estrogen-blocker called clomofene, Lesnar’s victory was overturned. Officially, the fight now stands as a no-contest. The former UFC heavyweight champ hasn’t fought since.

Hunt, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit against the UFC over the bout. His social media posts regarding Lesnar over the years confirm there is no love lost between the two:

#2. Anderson Silva vs Nick Diaz at UFC 183

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

There were USADA violations galore in this hotly anticipated clash between ‘The Spider’ and ‘Diablo’. Anderson Silva was returning from a 13-month hiatus caused by his shocking leg break at UFC 168. Nick Diaz, meanwhile, had not fought since his unsuccessful welterweight title challenge against Georges St. Pierre at UFC 158.

The return of two megastars in a first time ever main event was an easy sell for fight fans everywhere. Silva ultimately picked up the victory via unanimous decision after an exhausting five rounds.

Unfortunately for Silva, his comeback victory was shortlived. On account of Silva testing positive for two PEDs (drostanolone and androsterone) and Diaz testing positive for marijuana, the fight was ruled a no-contest. ‘The Spider’ was fined the entirety of his winner’s bonus and 30% of his pay for the show. Diaz was briefly handed a shocking five-year suspension, though this was later reduced to a considerably less harsh 18 months.

Silva went on to pick up just one more victory before leaving the UFC in 2020. Diaz has not fought since but is finally expected to return this September. He’ll be facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

#1. Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2

After several delays and setbacks, Jones vs Cormier II finally kicked off at UFC 214. Their first bout, a grueling decision win for Jones at UFC 182, left audiences clamoring for a rematch for years. Determined to get his win back on ‘Bones’, Daniel Cormier defended his belt with pride and perseverance on the night. Sadly for the future two-division champion, it simply wasn’t enough.

Putting on a truly exceptional display, Jones crushed Cormier with a head kick midway through round three. He followed that up with several vicious punches to secure the KO victory.

The next month, Jones was stripped of the title and Cormier was re-instated as UFC light heavyweight champion. The reason? Jones had once again tested positive for banned substances. Following a lengthy investigation and appeal, Jones’ rumored 4-year suspension became a 15 month one instead.

Jones regained the light heavyweight crown in 2018 with another round three KO, this time on Alexander Gustaffson. Cormier, meanwhile, moved up a weight class where he enjoyed a reign as heavyweight champ.

Cormier has since retired while Jones, who is finally gearing up for a move to heavyweight, is MIA right now due to a financial dispute with Dana White. He and Cormier have often traded barbs on social media in the years since.

