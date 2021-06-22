3 reasons why Alexander Volkov will dethrone Francis Ngannou as the UFC heavyweight champion

Alexander Volkov joined the UFC in 2016 as a former heavyweight champion in other MMA organizations like Bellator and M-1 Global. However, spending his recent years in the UFC and going against some of the toughest heavyweights, he has improved significantly.

Nicknamed 'Drago,' the towering Russian heavyweight is 7-2 in the UFC and is set on a path that sooner or later crosses with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. An encounter between the two fighters is long overdue, and the delay has also allowed for the development of a bit of bad blood.

You intelligence level is inspiring, making such thoughtfull and deep remarks wont change the fact that you are one who is too scared to fight me. Now twice. https://t.co/ss3995C2VV — Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) December 13, 2019

And while 'The Predator' currently looks invincible with his punching power and newly acquired grappling skills, Alexander Volkov is here to rise above all odds.

On that note, we look at three reasons why Alexander Volkov will dethrone Francis Ngannou as the UFC heavyweight champion.

#3 - Alexander Volkov is a knockout specialist

Alexander Volkov chats with a bloodied Alistair Overeem | Image via IG @volkov_alex

Francis Ngannou is a well-known knockout specialist, with 12 knockouts in 16 of his MMA wins. However, with 22 knockouts in 33 wins, Alexander Volkov is no less. Since making his UFC debut, 'Drago' has picked up seven wins in the organization, four of which have been KO/TKOs.

The No.5 UFC heavyweight has shown excellent boxing skills with textbook one-two combinations, upper-cuts, and leading hooks against MMA veterans like Alistair Overeem, Volkov's latest victim. 'Drago' also has well-rounded striking skills. At UFC 254, Volkov landed a straight kick to Walt Harris' solar plexus and finished the fight via TKO in round two.

In terms of striking accuracy, Alexander Volkov (59%) is better than Francis Ngannou (53%), as well as the former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (41%). The Russian fighter also lands more significant strikes per minute than 'The Predator.'

After defeating Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov commented on his work ethic during the post-fight interview:

"I work a lot. I am feeling that now I'm in a really good shape but for sure in future, I'm feeling I'll be better so.. this is not the finish of my good shape, of my form. I will be better and I am trying to make hard camps, working on all my skills that I didn't do before and become better."

#2 - Alexander Volkov has more championship experience than Francis Ngannou

Alexander Volkov wins Bellator MMA championship

Before making his UFC debut, Alexander Volkov fought in several MMA promotions, like M-1 Global and Bellator MMA. Prior to landing in the United States, Volkov competed for three years in Russia, where he was 17-3. Moving on to other MMA organizations, he won the Bellator heavyweight championship in 2012 and the M-1 heavyweight title in 2016.

Since making his UFC debut, Alexander Volkov has expressed interest in getting a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, as well. After defeating Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18, Volkov said at the post-fight conference:

"I want to fight for the belt, for sure. But we’ll see. We’ll have some good fights in the future at heavyweight, so we’ll see how it finishes and we’ll see what will be my place. But for sure, I would like to take a title shot. I feel really excited and I feel great. It’s my time, and I’m coming for the belt."

In comparison to Francis Ngannou, who has only been in two title fights so far in his career, 'Drago' has been in four. The experience will certainly come in handy for Volkov when he challenges Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship.

#1 - Alexander Volkov will prove to be tougher than Stipe Miocic for 'The Predator'

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov has fought more than Stipe Miocic and has more knockouts than the Golden Glove boxing champion. 'Drago' started competing in MMA before Miocic and has appeared in almost twice as many fights (41). He is also six years younger than the former UFC champion and two years younger than 'The Predator.'

Compared to Stipe Miocic, Volkov is also better equipped to grapple with his opponents with three career submission wins in his MMA career. As opposed to Miocic's takedown accuracy of 34%, Volkov is at 70%. The Russian fighter is undoubtedly going to give Francis Ngannou a tough time defending the takedowns.

After losing the heavyweight title to Ngannou, Miocic acknowledged he needed to add more weight as 'The Predator' was a "big guy." At 6 feet 7 and weighing 264 pounds, Alexander Volkov is taller and heavier than Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou has fought and bested some of the greatest heavyweight fighters on his way to the UFC heavyweight championship. But he hasn't faced a single fighter taller and heavier than himself.

