5 best finishes from UFC 264

It is safe to say that UFC 264 lived up to the hype that it had generated around itself, posing as one of the contenders for the best UFC card of 2021. Although the night's conclusion came as an unexpected blow with Conor McGregor's tibia fracture, the rest of the card ensured that the fans remained on the edge of their seats throughout the night.

Let's take a look at some of the best finishes to come out of UFC 264:

#5 - Sean O'Malley puts on striking masterclass against tough nut Kris Moutinho at UFC 264

The 'Suga Show' was in full bloom in Las Vegas as he kicked off the main card of UFC 264 against promotional debutant Kris Moutinho.

Moutinho took the fight against O'Malley on eleven days' notice. He showed up in-weight to make his UFC debut on the main card of one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Factoring all that in, Kris Moutinho put on a performance to remember.

The debutant applied immense pressure on O'Malley, absorbing all of the 200+ strikes 'Sugar' threw at him. However, Moutinho was unable to string together viable offensive maneuvers of his own.

Sean O'Malley threw devastating strikes with high precision and speed. He flaunted his entire arsenal of strikes as Kris Moutinho walked him down. Over the period of almost three whole rounds, Sean O'Malley was successful in evading pressure and continuously landing strikes. His final flurry towards the end of round three forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call a stop to the contest while Moutinho was still standing.

The absolute brawl between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho paved the way for the bantamweights to receive the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. Not a bad debut for Kris Moutinho at all, despite the loss he took to his record.

