5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann took place at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 18, 2021. The card consisted of fourteen fights distributed between the preliminary card and main card. Out of the fourteen bouts, seven ended in finishes (two submissions, five KO/TKOs).

The main event saw Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith deliver an exemplary performance against Ryan Spann. Smith finished Spann in the first round. With this win, Smith has made a triumphant comeback to winning ways and a possible title shot in the near future.

In the co-main event, fan-favourite Ion Cutelaba did away with his drought of victories as he delivered a spectacular performance to bag a unanimous decision win over Devin Clark. Cutelaba's last outing ended in a draw against Dustin Jacoby. Before that, he was riding a two-fight losing streak.

#5. Hannah Goldy kicks off UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann with incredible first-round submission

Hannah Goldy faced Emily Whitmire in the first fight of the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. The fight saw activity from the very beginning as both fighters rushed to take control of the octagon.

Whitmire secured a brilliant takedown. She attempted to scramble and execute ground-and-pound strikes. However, Goldy's grappling off her back was exceptional. She was able to ward off attacks and maintain a safe position while scrambling off her back.

Whitmire v Goldy: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

The two got back on their feet and Whitmire secured another takedown. A similar battle on the ground followed suit, after which Whitmire attempted to throw long strikes while standing up. Goldy responded with terrific upkicks and swiftly got a hold of Whitmire's arm. She gradually positioned herself to execute an armbar and locked it in.

Whitmire tapped and Hannah Goldy won the opening bout of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann via submission at 4:17 of the first round.

