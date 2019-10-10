5 Best Opponents For Israel Adesanya following his Middleweight Championship win at UFC 243

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 10 Oct 2019, 15:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

The Last Stylebender Israel Adesanya fulfilled his destiny when he defeated former champion Robert Whittaker to unify the UFC Middleweight Championship of the world. He was undefeated before the fight and he continued his impressive win-streak.

It's incredible to see just how intelligent Adesanya has been throughout his career. His coach Eugene Bareman deserves a lot of credit for his success. He openly revealed that Adesanya's goal was to be a UFC Champion and an extensive Kickboxing career was a part of that.

For years, the UFC pursued Adesanya for his signature but he waited until he was 100% sure that he was ready to face the very best. In no time, he ran through the UFC Middleweight division and is now the undisputed champion.

Now that he is one of UFC's fastest-rising superstars, many different fights will be made available to him. He is now the target of the entire Middleweight division and here we take a look at 5 opponents he could face following his Middleweight Championship win at UFC 243.

#5. Jon Jones

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

We're going to get this one out of the way first since it's the match-up that is being talked about the most for some reason. Let's just state right off the bat - we don't like this fight one bit. As Daniel Cormier rightfully said, Adesanya is just a little too small for someone like Jon Jones.

The size difference is quite considerable and Jones could comfortably get the victory over Adesanya. However, Dana White of all people has been very vocal and supportive of this match-up. Adesanya would be quite a small Light Heavyweight and we hope for this sake that the fight doesn't happen.

If it does happen, there will be a whole lot of buzz and interest surrounding it.

1 / 3 NEXT