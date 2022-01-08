5 best UFC fighters you've most likely never heard of

UFC fighters, like all professional athletes around the world, have to earn their status as superstars.

A fighter’s journey from unknown prospect to championship contender comprises a ton of hard work and sacrifice. Hardcore MMA fans can sometimes spot a diamond in the rough and identify future champions long before they reach their full potential.

Brandon Moreno was largely an unknown fighter when he appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 24. He lost his very first fight on the reality show, but nevertheless received a UFC contract. After going 1-2 in his next three fights, he was cut from the promotion. At this stage, nobody expected what was to come from ‘The Assassin Baby’.

Moreno returned to the UFC in 2019. He put together a four-fight unbeaten streak to earn a shot at gold in the flyweight division. The Mexican put on a hearty performance against then-champion Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a draw for his efforts in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

The duo squared off in a rematch at UFC 263, where Moreno shocked the world. He choked out Figueiredo in the third round to become the new flyweight champion.

That said, we thought we’d look at five championship-caliber fighters you’ve most likely never heard of. Keep an eye out for these individuals in the coming years. Honorable mentions include Taila Santos, Guram Kutateladze, Mark O. Madsen and Terrence McKinney.

#5. Luana Pinheiro – UFC strawweight

Luana Pinheiro joined the UFC in 2020. Pinheiro has a similar skillset to the reigning champion of the women’s strawweight division, Rose Namajunas.

Both fighters are excellent strikers with elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Namajunas and Pinheiro have had analogous careers so far, purely in terms of their in-cage performances. Both strawweights started as submission specialists before eventually developing kickboxing skills. Pinheiro is arguably a superior grappler to the reigning queen at 115 lbs.

Pinheiro owns a professional record of 10-1, including two wins by way of KO/TKO and five by submission. Out of her 10 victories, seven were first-round finishes. She plied her trade in the Brave CF promotion between 2018 and 2020 before getting the call from the UFC.

The 28-year-old broke onto the scene with a stunning appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series. She secured a scintillating TKO victory over Stephanie Frausto to earn a contract with the world’s premier MMA organization.

Since joining the promotion, Pinheiro has gone 2-0 in the strawweight division. Following her most recent victory over Sam Hughes at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, she broke into the rankings at 115 lbs. Keep an eye out for this well-rounded Brazilian in the coming years.

