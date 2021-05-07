5 bizarre Joshua Fabia media appearance that preceded the UFC cutting Diego Sanchez

Joshua Fabia is a guide, trainer, mentor, model and the founder of the School of Self Awareness - or at least that is according to his Instagram bio. The polarizing figure has recently played a major role in the UFC's release of fan-favourite fighter Diego Sanchez.

Footage of Fabia being involved in a confrontation with the UFC's commentary staff, whilst they attempted to conduct Sanchez's routine pre-fight interview, has recently surfaced on social media. The unprecedented outburst from Fabia will not surprise fans of Diego Sanchez, as the 'guru' has been a regular feature in many of Sanchez's interviews over the past few years.

His performances during these media appearances have ranged from bizarre to outrageous. With that being said, we will now take a look at 5 of his most erratic moments in front of the camera.

#5 "Has he got hurt?"

In an interview with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, Fabia went on one of his first mainstream rants that began to indicate he may not be the most ideal personality to both coach and manage professional fighters.

Fabia began the interview by asking Morgan if Sanchez had been hurt in his previous fight, a bizarre question in itself considering the nature of MMA. However, he quickly went on to accuse MMA media of gaslighting, steamrolling and ambushing him for their own personal gain.

#4 Interview with Helen Yee: "I was on the first kindergarten rugby league"

Fabia's bizarre response to Helen Yee asking about his past sporting experience is really one that defies belief. The 'School of Self Awareness' founder spoke a lot but said very little. The crux of his actual past sporting experience can essentially be boiled down to the following statement from Fabia:

"I was on the first kindergarten rugby league in Christchurch, New Zealand."

Truly a notable accolade.

#3 Hijacking Sanchez's Interview with Mike Swick

A relatively recent interview in which Diego Sanchez was discussing with Mike Swick how he intended to retire 'Cowboy' Cerrone was completely hijacked by Fabia. Swick appeared as shocked as many viewers no doubt were, as Fabia appeared from out of frame.

Fabia began arguing that the UFC has been retiring fighters, with Sanchez initially interjecting to agree and mention the UFC's recent releases of Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. However, Fabia quickly began speaking over him, and soon became the unwanted sole focus of the interview.

#2 Threatening Helwani

This one may be cheating slightly, as much of it occurred off air. But following the recent news regarding Sanchez's release due to Fabia's antics, Ariel Helwani revealed some shocking information.

As many MMA fans know, Helwani is a prominent member of MMA media, and often interviews fans and coaches alike. He has interviewed Fabia and Sanchez more than once. However, on the DC & Helwani show, he recently revealed that following his most recent interview with Fabia, he received 30 threatening text messages from the supposed head coach.

#1 Fabia Confronts Matt Serra

Former welterweight champion turned head coach Matt Serra is not the usual man one would turn to if they had grievances with their media representation. However, that is exactly who Fabia decided to confront during the filming of the web series 'Dana White: Looking FWD to a Fight.'

Fabia can be heard complaining about a lack of credit given to him and Sanchez for their DQ victory over Michel Perriera. Serra, who is not part of the UFC commentary staff, responded in typical fashion. He can be heard stating:

“How about this? Honestly, I don’t even know your f***ing name. How about that? This is not going to get any better. Do your thing, good luck with you, I hope you make money off of Diego. Do what you gotta do. That’s it, bro. Listen, [you’re] not my type of guy. Do your thing.”