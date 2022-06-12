5 intriguing challengers for Valentina Shevchenko's UFC title

Valentina Shevchenko has more title defenses than any other current UFC champion. She is among the most dominant titleholders in all of MMA and is universally recognized as one of the greatest martial artists on the planet, irrespective of gender.

Since becoming the flyweight champion in 2018, Shevchenko has reeled off seven title defenses. She has beaten the likes of Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy and, most recently, Taila Santos.

Shevchenko is far ahead of her peers at 125 pounds, in terms of both experience and skill. It's hard to imagine any fighter dethroning her, especially as she continues to improve. However, MMA is an unpredictable sport and we've seen numerous dominant champions lose their titles in shocking upsets.

On that note, here are five intriguing challengers for Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight title.

#5. Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield may not look anything like a professional cagefighter. However, when the octagon door slams shut, 'Cold Blooded' is as fierce and relentless as the best female fighters in the world.

Blanchfield joined the UFC last summer and has already picked up three dominant wins to catapult herself into the 125-pound rankings.

Blanchfield's record stands at 9-1, with the lone loss of her career coming via split decision. Her suffocating style was on full display at UFC Vegas 56, where she finished JJ Aldrich with a guillotine choke to pick up her first stoppage in the promotion.

Still just 23 years old, Blanchfield has a long way to go in her career. If she continues to improve with every passing fight, we undoubtedly have a future title challenger on our hands.

Following her latest submission victory over Aldrich, Blanchfield appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss her title aspirations. The promising flyweight contender highlighted her desire to lock horns with Valentina Shevchenko at some point down the line, claiming that she wants to be the one to dethrone the long-reigning champion.

#4. Casey O'Neill

Casey O'Neill has emerged as an ominous presence in the women's flyweight division. The Australian-born Scottish phenom has a uniquely blended accent and represents both nations. More importantly, she is a hearty competitor and could find herself in the upper echelons of the division very soon.

O'Neill currently boasts a perfect professional record of 9-0, with three knockouts and two submissions under her belt. In her most recent outing, she defeated MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi, which saw her claim the No.13 spot in the 125-pound rankings.

Notably, O'Neill has beaten Valentina Shevchenko's sister Antonina. 'King' finished the older Shevchenko sister via TKO last year following an impressive display of grappling and is a tough stylistic matchup for the reigning flyweight queen.

While she's still quite a few wins off a shot at gold, when she does eventually contest the belt, it has all the makings of a competitive fight.

#3. Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso has slowly but surely emerged as a solid contender at 125 pounds. The Mexican joined the UFC in 2016 after putting together a scintillating four-fight win streak at Invicta FC, the world's leading MMA promotion exclusive to women.

Grasso is largely known for her boxing, as is the case with most fighters hailing from Mexico. Her professional record currently stands at 14-3, with four knockout victories to her name. Even in fights where she didn't finish her opponents, Grasso displayed incredible hand-speed and technical prowess, somewhat similar to Valentina Shevchenko.

In her most recent outing, Grasso showed new wrinkles to her game, submitting perennial contender Joanne Wood in the very first round of their clash at UFC Columbus earlier this year.

Alexa Grasso sits at No.5 in the flyweight rankings and will need some high-profile wins if she is to earn a championship opportunity. Still just 28, she has all the tools and time to hone her skills before eventually squaring off with Valentina Shevchenko, who has vowed to stay atop the division for a long time.

It will take a Herculian effort, but Grasso certainly has the ability to give Shevchenko a tough fight, especially if she continues on her current trajectory.

#2. Manon Fiorot

Out of all the contenders in the UFC women's flyweight division right now, Manon Fiorot is arguably the most intriguing potential challenger for Valentina Shevchenko's title.

Like Shevchenko, Fiorot has gained a ton of experience outside the UFC. Before turning pro in 2018, she competed in the IMMAF championships, the most prestigious MMA competition at the amateur level.

She won the gold medal at the IMMAF championships before picking up the UAE Warriors and EFC's 125-pound titles, which prompted the world's premier MMA organization to come calling.

Since signing with the UFC, Fiorot has been in absolutely scorching form. She secured TKO victories in her first two bouts and followed them up with consecutive unanimous decision victories over Mayra Bueno Silva and former title challenger Jennifer Maia to break into the top ten in the rankings.

With Valentina Shevchenko running out of challengers, Fiorot has seemingly been fast-tracked up the 125-pound rankings. Now occupying the No.6 spot, she is likely one or two wins away from a shot at gold. The French star is reportedly set to take on another former title challenger in Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Paris.

A potential Chookagian vs. Fiorot matchup offers both contenders a chance to solidify their claim to a title shot. A win for the No.1-ranked Chookagian could earn her a rematch with Shevchenko, who beat her handily back in 2020.

On the flipside, a hometown victory for Fiorot could catapult her straight into the title mix.

#1. Miesha Tate – Former UFC women's bantamweight champion

If anyone has a real chance of dethroning Valentina Shevchenko, it's former bantamweight queen Miesha Tate. Tate holds a significant size advantage over Shevchenko, a factor that has caused issues for the reigning flyweight queen previously.

Shevchenko's only two losses in the UFC came at the hands of another former bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes. While both fights were closely contested bouts that went the distance, 'Bullet' adopted a more cautious approach against 'The Lioness', wary of the power coming her way.

While Tate is nowhere near as powerful as Nunes, a potential fight between herself and Shevchenko is quite intriguing, especially if she is able to secure a takedown and work submissions. 'Cupcake' is likely one win away from a shot at the flyweight title as she's set to take on top-ranked contender Lauren Murphy in her 125-pound debut.

Tate, a former Strikeforce and UFC champion, will likely be the best grappler Valentina Shevchenko has faced if the duo lock horns down the line. She has seven submission victories on her record and notably choked out Holly Holm to win the bantamweight title back in 2016.

After a five-year hiatus between 2016 and 2021, Tate returned to the octagon in emphatic fashion, finishing Marion Reneau via TKO. She succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in her next bout, which likely prompted the move down to 125 pounds.

Skill-for-skill, Shevchenko is without a doubt a better fighter than Tate. However, the size difference between the duo could play a key role and certainly make for an interesting stylistic matchup.

