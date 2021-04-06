5 dream crossover matchups between boxers and UFC fighters

After the monster success of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, there were always going to be fighters following in their footsteps.

We are in the era of the crossover fight game with YouTubers, former sports stars, and MMA/UFC stars all lacing up the boxing gloves. This year we already have Ben Askren, Frank Mir, and Anderson Silva scheduled to step into the ring for professional boxing fights.

So, what matchups between boxers and UFC fighters could be next? Here are five dream super fights we’d love to see happen.

#5 Oscar de la Hoya vs Max Holloway

Oscar de la Hoya is a former world boxing champion who won 11 titles in 6 weight classes. The 48-year-old recently announced he was making a comeback and was looking to fight an MMA star.

Well, a certain former UFC featherweight champion from Hawaii would no doubt be more than happy to grant Oscar his wish. Max Holloway believes he’s the best boxer in the UFC and the opportunity to fight a boxing legend like de la Hoya would be too good to pass up.

It was recently announced that UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and his next challenger, Brian Ortega, would be coaching the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. So, Max could be waiting up to a year for another crack at the featherweight championship.

The timing for a boxing matchup between Oscar de la Hoya and Max Holloway is perfect, let's see if it comes to fruition.

#4 Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Jorge Masvidal

Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the biggest PPV star in boxing. He has won four world titles in four different weight classes, defeating a who’s who of boxing stars along the way.

Canelo has been so dominant of late that he’s running out of opponents to face. One fighter who has been vocal in wanting to fight Alvarez is UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

The fight sells itself, Mexican superstar vs Cuban-American bad boy. The fighter who has 37 pro boxing knockouts taking on the fighter with the fastest knockout in UFC history.

The ‘BMF’ champion has great boxing skills, but the UFC star would be a heavy underdog against the P4P boxing king Canelo in a boxing match.

#3 Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather 2

The mega-fight that started it all. The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. Now many fans will say why would there be a rematch? Floyd clearly won the first fight, stopping McGregor in the 10th round.

The answer for why there needs to be a rematch is simple: money!

The previous fight earned both men an enormous sum of money with Conor reveaing he made around $100 million. It's rumored Mayweather made four-times that number.

A rematch in the UFC octagon would make things a lot more interesting, but its highly unlikely Floyd would ever agree to such a bout. If Conor continues to lose in the UFC, don’t be surprised to see him start tweeting at Floyd for the rematch.

#2 Clarissa Shields vs Amanda Nunes

If there was ever the opportunity for a two-fight series between combat sports superstars, then it’s between Amanda Nunes and Clarissa Shields.

Arguably the greatest female boxer of all time, Shields recently announced she had started training MMA and had signed with the PFL. The 26 year old, three-time boxing world champion is seeking a new challenge in the cage rather than a boxing ring. She’s training with Jon Jones and Holly Holm at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym.

Brazilian UFC GOAT Amanda ‘Lioness’ Nunes has cleaned out two divisions and currently reigns atop the featherweight and bantamweight weight classes. A boxing and MMA fight series against Shields is the perfect way for her to end her hall of fame-worthy career.

#1 Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

King Kong vs Godzilla recently hit movie screens, so why not make a real-life version in the boxing ring or UFC octagon?

Tyson Fury is the 6 foot 9 inch world heavyweight boxing champion who destroyed the previously unbeaten Deontay Wilder in his last fight.

Francis Ngannou is the 6 foot 4 inch UFC heavyweight champion who knocked out the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, to win in the title.

‘The Gypsy King’ has previously shown some interest in fighting in the cage, and a matchup with Ngannou would break all UFC PPV records.

Whether these two monsters face off in the ring or cage, fans around the world would win.