5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC fans came into last night’s Fight Night show with high hopes that it’d deliver a lot more action than the last couple of events have done.

UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori didn’t feature an explosive finish in the main event – nor in the co-main for that matter. However, there were still plenty of cool and memorable moments on offer. With four fighters claiming $50K bonus awards for their work, there was basically something for all UFC fans to enjoy on this show.

Here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori.

#5. Nicolae Negumereanu opens the main card with a bang to pick up his second UFC win

Nicolae Negumereanu dealt with Ike Villanueva in violent fashion.

The main card of last night’s UFC show opened with a bang, as Romanian fighter Nicolae Negumereanu took out opponent Ike Villanueva in just over a minute.

Nobody really expected this light-heavyweight clash to go the distance, as both men had carved out reputations as wild and aggressive brawlers. Villanueva, in particular, had become known for his kill-or-be-killed style.

Last night, it didn’t go too well for him, but the finish didn’t come without some controversy. After a slow, clinch-based start to the fight, Negumereanu broke free and began to unload punches on Villanueva, who attempted to throw back, but looked outgunned.

Eventually, a shot from ‘Nick’ clipped Villanueva seemingly behind the head, dropping him face-first. ‘Hurricane Ike’ was clearly out of it, and a few more follow-up shots sealed the deal.

The big question, though, and the reason why Villanueva looked angry after the fight was whether the blows were legal, or whether they hit the back of the head. That was debatable, but referee Mike Beltran had no issue with it, and eventually., Villanueva looked cool with it too.

Either way, this was an explosive way to start the night and an excellent win for Negumereanu.

