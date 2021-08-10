5 fantasy fights that could be the UFC's biggest draws

The ever-evolving nature of the UFC constantly teases fans with bigger and bigger potential fantasy matchups. The UFC often does a stellar job in terms of their matchmaking, but there are always dream fights that the MMA community is calling out for to be booked.

In the past, fights between greats such as Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva and Ronda Rousey vs. Cris Cyborg have missed their window of opportunity, much to the dismay of many an MMA fan.

In the following list we detail five fights that could be huge PPV draws should the UFC manage to book them. Honorable mentions go to Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3.

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal - UFC welterweight

Despite being on a two-fight losing skid, Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest draws in all of combat sports. Considering his relatively lackluster performances at 155-lbs over the past five years, it may be that a move back to welterweight could be the best option for 'Notorious.'

One of the fighters at 170-lbs who would jump at the chance to welcome McGregor back is Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal. The Irishman and Masvidal have a shared former opponent in Nate Diaz, and it was against him that 'Gamebred' won the iconic 'BMF' belt.

Conor McGregor has already declared an interest in acquiring said belt, but to do so, he would have to overcome Masvidal. Right now, this is a fight that does arguably seem logical. Both McGregor and Masvidal are on losing streaks, but both men are still huge PPV draws that fans would love to see compete against one another.

