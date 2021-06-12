5 fighters who are adored by MMA fans regardless of their records

With success in MMA comes fame, glory, and a huge fan following. Stars at the top of their weight divisions and in their eras are usually the most loved by audiences. There are plenty of examples of such fighters, like Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, there is a different pedigree of fighters who connect with fans despite not being as successful as the champions mentioned above. Due to their personalities, charisma, and attitude, these fighters become fan favorites regardless of their professional shortcomings.

Let's look at five fighters who are adored by MMA fans irrespective of their records.

#5 - Tony Ferguson

Despite a massive dip in form and bizarre antics displayed by Tony Ferguson, he is widely considered an MMA legend. After making an impact in local promotions in California for a few years, Ferguson sprouted onto the scene when he won The Ultimate Fighter 13.

After facing his first loss in the UFC against Michael Johnson, 'El Cucuy' went on a rampage of 12 straight wins, nine of which were stoppages. He was also considered the only fighter who could ever pose a real threat to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson's odd-ball behavior on and off camera became a talking point for fight fans. He hit his peak when he defeated Kevin Lee at UFC 216 to win the interim lightweight championship. However, he soon lost the belt due to an injury.

2020 saw Ferguson enter a rough phase in his MMA career. He lost three straight fights to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, respectively. Ferguson has looked out of his element in all of his recent losses, with neither his striking nor his much-celebrated grappling proving effective.

Despite all of his shortcomings, though, Tony Ferguson is still adored by MMA fans. 'El Cucuy' is celebrated for his eccentric personality and inhuman conditioning.

#4 - Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson made his UFC debut in 2012 and lost his first MMA fight just two months later against Matt Brown. Following a seven-fight win streak, he was given a title shot against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2016.

After an intense battle against 'The Chosen One' at UFC 205, Stephen Thompson won a million hearts along with a majority draw decision. However, Tyron Woodley was able to retain his belt. 'Wonderboy' went against Woodley in a rematch just three months later but lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Stephen Thompson then went 3-2 in his next five matches, which also included the first KO loss of his career. He is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC welterweight division and aims to get another title shot, this time against Kamaru Usman.

Despite his career being a mixed bag, 'Wonderboy' is largely adored by fans for his kind and warm personality - a rarity in the sport of MMA. In 2019, he was awarded the inaugural NMF (Nicest Motherfu***r) belt by Ariel Helwani, a title that was also sought by Conor McGregor.

#3 - Donald Cerrone

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Donald Cerrone came into the UFC with a 13-3 MMA record and made five appearances in a single year. He lost his first UFC bout to Nate Diaz at UFC 141. 'Cowboy' also faced Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title in 2015 but lost via TKO in Round 1.

Donald Cerrone is an MMA veteran who has gone to war with many former champions of the UFC. He holds the record for most wins in UFC history (23) and most post-fight bonuses (18).

However, Cerrone has faced a massive dip in his form starting in 2017, going 4-9 in the promotion since. The 38-year-old has not won a single fight in his last six appearances, with one ending in a No Contest.

Despite the poor record, Donald Cerrone enjoys a massive fan following. He has 2.2 million followers on his Instagram, and has been part of some of the UFC's highest PPV selling fights. His pull among fight fans can be gauged by the fact that the UFC hasn't released him despite his dipping form.

#2 - Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has gone through one of the roughest journeys to find stardom, and that's why MMA fans love him. Starting from underground fight clubs under Kimbo Slice to featuring in regrettable reality TV shows, Masvidal revived his MMA career after quite a few setbacks.

Before making his UFC debut, Jorge Masvidal spent nearly seven years in different MMA promotions, including Bellator and Strikeforce. Despite coming within an inch of winning a championship at least five times in his 50-fight long MMA career, he has not tasted success.

However, 'Gamebred' is still one of the most beloved mixed martial artists. He has gone to war with some of the greatest fighters in the sport and punished them. Masvidal has hurt Donald Cerrone, Darren Till and Ben Askren. He has also thrashed Nate Diaz and taken on welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on six-days notice.

Jorge Masvidal is a "gangster," a fact endorsed even by Nate Diaz. 'Gamebred' is adored by audiences and celebrities alike. Dwayne Johnson supported Masvidal during his BMF title fight against Nate Diaz.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview with Joe Rogan here:

#1 - Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz at UFC 263 press conference

Despite his fair share of controversies and time spent away from the fight scene, Nate Diaz is one of the most beloved MMA fighters in the sport's history. 'The Stockton Slugger' never minces his words and is real both inside and outside the octagon.

He shot to fame after winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 and impressed MMA fans with his grappling skills, inhuman endurance, and granite chin. In 2016, he defeated one of the most popular fighters on planet Earth, Conor McGregor, on 11-days' notice.

Apart from his space cadet outlook and the "kill or be killed" attitude, Nate Diaz (20-12) is also adored by UFC fans because of his humble beginnings.

