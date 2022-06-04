5 fighters to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

The UFC returns this weekend with high-level action-packed bouts for fight fans. The world leader in MMA offers fans another stacked Fight Night event, especially for those who love to watch prospects early on in their careers.

From seasoned veterans of the organization to some highly anticipated debutants, UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik is sure to produce a great deal of highlights for the promotion and the fighters.

However, there are a few athletes who stick out a bit more than others. From great records to stylistic matchups, there's a long list of reasons why some fighters have more eyes on them than others coming into this weekend's activities.

Here are five fighters to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

#5. Rinat Fakhretdinov makes UFC debut this weekend

Rinat Fakhretditov (Photo via @gladiator_fakhretdinov via Instagram)

Story continues below ad

Set to make his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis is Moscow's Rinat Fakhretdinov. Fans should keep a close eye on this 30-year-old. He's currently 18-1, riding a 17-fight winning streak and has most recently knocked out former UFC fighter Eric Spicely in just 55 seconds.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist if you don’t know who Rinat Fakhretdinov is because he’s making his debut, here he is in his fight that got him signed in front of Dana if you don’t know who Rinat Fakhretdinov is because he’s making his debut, here he is in his fight that got him signed in front of Dana https://t.co/XLidQHkK95

If that information isn't enough to get fans excited, then maybe the Russian's pension for the finish will win the crowd over. Of his 18 victories, 11 came by way of knockout and 5 came via submission, proving that the Russian doesn't like to go to the judges.

Story continues below ad

Furthermore, the last time he tasted defeat was all the way back in 2013 for his second professional bout. Since then, he's been as successful as possible against the talent set before him. 'Gladiator' is looking to ride his momentum even more and make waves in the UFC. Fans should absolutely watch his promotional debut fight this weekend against a very game opponent in Andreas Michailidis.

#4. Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield kicks Sarah Alpar

Erin Blanchfield is only 23 years of age and has all the potential in the world, riding a five-fight win streak into her third UFC performance. After her most recent victory over Miranda Maverick, 'Cold Blooded' is set to take on the very experienced J.J. Aldrich as the first bout of the night.

Story continues below ad

UFC News @UFCNews



JJ Aldrich ( :



ufc.com/news/jj-aldric… “I think she’s going to pull out a very tough, and probably the best, version of me that we’ve seen so far, so I’m excited.”JJ Aldrich ( @JJAldrich1 ) expects Erin Blanchfield to bring out the best of her at #UFCVegas56 “I think she’s going to pull out a very tough, and probably the best, version of me that we’ve seen so far, so I’m excited.”JJ Aldrich (@JJAldrich1) expects Erin Blanchfield to bring out the best of her at #UFCVegas56 ⬇️:ufc.com/news/jj-aldric…

This bout has significant top fifteen implications written all over it. Though the female flyweight division has a lot of talent, Blanchfield would fit right in. Her lone loss comes from a 2019 split decision against none other than fellow flyweight and rising star Tracy Cortez.

The Eddie Bravo Invitational jiu-jitsu champion will look to once again have her hand raised, a feeling she's very familiar with already despite her career being a very young one.

#3. Askar Mozharov

Story continues below ad

Askar Mozharov (Photo from @askar.mozharov via Instagram)

With a record of 19-12, Askar Mozharov doesn't have the most attractive history. In fact, there's quite a bit of controversy surrounding his stats, as there were, and potentially still are, some fraudulent numbers involved. However, this will all be neither here nor there as soon as the cage door closes.

Story continues below ad

Ever the powerful fighter, 'No Mercy' aims to leave no room for speculation on his UFC record as he takes on Alonzo Menifield.

Menifield is a heavy-handed fighter, but the newcomer from Ukraine should be more than willing to stand and trade in hopes of securing a successful start to his run with the promotion.

In a bout where action is expected and the judges are not, Mozharov would love to continue his finishing ways at the expense of a well-vetted competitor such as 'Atomic'. The light heavyweight division is one of the most exciting within the organization. Should 'No Mercy' come in and take Menifield out in his debut performance, he could make quite the leap in the line of contenders.

#2. Movsar Evleov

UFC 257: Evleov striking Lentz

Story continues below ad

Movsar Evleov has compiled quite the undefeated record for himself and has done so in impressive fashion. With seven of his wins coming by way of stoppages, the Russian prospect is one for fans to keep their sights on come fight night.

In what is a fight that's sure to deliver, Dan Ige looks to impede the advance of his 28-year-old adversary. '50K' is the furthest thing from an easy fight and could very well be the future champion himself, which makes this bout all the more exciting.

Story continues below ad

However, Evleov is the surging fighter here and deserves some recognition for it. Going undefeated in this sport is incredibly difficult. Nothing was given to the Russian fighter. He truly deserves the spot he's put himself in and, should he come out victorious, a title eliminator fight will be next for this featherweight contender.

#1. Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Volkov striking Gane

Enter Alexander Volkov, a tenured heavyweight fighter, a difficult opponent, and one half of the main event's titular bout. Since joining the UFC back in 2016, Volkov has been vascillating between wins and losses, not quite able to put together that streak of performances that would lead him to summit the division.

Story continues below ad

He's far from done and if he wins come fight night. then he'll still be part of the heavyweight title picture. However, there are no easy fights in the UFC, especially when ranked in the hardest-hitting division of the sport. Volkov will be taking on a feared striker in Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

There's no easy way to put it. The Russian was simply outclassed in his last performance against Tom Aspinall. However, this could be treated as the biggest learning curve of Volkov's career. Should he show up as a new and improved version of himself, then it'll be a rough night for Rozenstruik.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far