5 blockbuster fights to book in the UFC women's strawweight division

The UFC strawweight title has changed hands six times since the division was created seven years ago. The status quo atop the weight class went full circle earlier this year as Carla Esparza, the inaugural champion, re-claimed the belt.

With the rest of the strawweight contenders gunning for Esparza's throne, fans will be in for some blockbuster matchups down the line in what is inarguably the most exciting women's division in the UFC.

Former champions Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade and Zhang Weili will be itching to compete for the title again. Rising contenders Marina Rodriguez, Mackenzie Dern, Yan Xiaonan, Tecia Torres and Amanda Ribas are also looking to edge closer to a shot at gold. Additionally, Tatiana Suarez remains an ominous presence at 115 pounds.

The landscape in the division is set to undergo more drastic changes in the coming months. On that note, here are five blockbuster fights to book in the UFC strawweight division.

#5. Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Mackenzie Dern is inarguably the most credentialed grappler in all of women's MMA. Without a doubt, she is the most dangerous submission specialist in the 115-pound division and has emerged as a legitimate threat to the championship in recent years.

Dern put together an incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu résumé prior to her transition to MMA. She is currently the only female competitor to have won gold medals at the black belt level at each of the five highest-ranked IBJJF Gi Championships.

Dern joined the UFC with a 5-0 record back in 2018 and has enjoyed a steady rise up the rankings over the last four years. En route to her climb up the 115-pound ladder, the grappling phenom beat the likes of Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, Nina Nunes and Tecia Torres.

Now among the top contenders in the division, Dern is tantalizingly close to a shot at gold. A win over a fellow top contender could boost her chances of fighting for the belt sooner rather than later. A potential fight against Yan Xiaonan appears to make sense for all parties involved.

Xiaonan got off to an extraordinary start in the UFC, winning her first six bouts in the promotion to vault herself into the top 10. While she's struggled to put away her opponents, her point-fighting style proved to be quite effective as she moved up the rankings.

However, in her last two outings, the Chinese strawweight has suffered disappointing defeats, comprehensively losing to Carla Esparza before being beaten at her own game by Marina Rodriguez earlier this year. Xiaonan will be desperate to bounce back in her next octagon outing.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan is certainly an intriguing matchup. Xiaonan will have to keep the fight standing up if she is to emerge victorious and she has likely improved her takedown defense since the loss to Esparza. Dern proved to be more than just a grappler in her recent win over Tecia Torres and continues to develop into a well-rounded fighter.

This would be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup.

Mackenzie Dern (left) and Yan Xiaonan (right) [Images via @mackenziedern and @Yanxiaonan on Instagram]

#4. Tecia Torres vs. Amanda Ribas

Tecia Torres suffered a heartbreaking loss in her last outing, coming up short against Mackenzie Dern in a closely contested affair. She currently occupies the No.8 spot in the strawweight division and has already lost to most of the fighters ranked above her.

'The Tiny Tornado' has never been finished in her professional career and has been on the short end of numerous close decisions. A few minor adjustments to her game, coupled with increased striking output, could do wonders for the 32-year-old going forward.

The split decision loss to Dern earlier this year saw Torres' three-fight win streak hit a wall and she will need to put together another string of victories to work her way towards title contention. A fight against No.9-ranked contender Amanda Ribas appears to make sense, with both fighters looking to return to winning ways.

Ribas is coming off a failed attempt at breaking into the top tier of the flyweight division with her narrow split-decision loss to former 125-pound title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. Still among the top ten at 115 pounds, the bubbly Brazilian will be looking to climb the ranks in her next outing.

Torres vs. Ribas is a fiery matchup as well and could make for an action-packed fight.

#3. Tatiana Suarez vs. Jessica Andrade

Tatiana Suarez could turn out to be the biggest 'what if' in the history of the strawweight division if her luck doesn't turn. The undefeated wrestling phenom enjoyed a scintillating rise up the ranks between 2016 and 2019, with many tipping her as a future champion. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed her momentum ever since.

When fully fit, the Mexican-American is a handful for any fighter. Suarez has a suffocating and relentless style of fighting, much like one of her favorite fighters, former UFC pound-for-pound and lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Suarez sustained an injury soon after her last win against Nina Nunes in 2019, which put her on the sidelines for the next two years. She was expected to return against Roxanne Modafferi last year, but a new injury forced her into yet another hiatus.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, she stated that she's back to full fitness and is looking to return later this year. Her professional record currently stands at 8-0 and she was ranked in the divisional top ten before injuries forced her out of action.

A fight against former UFC champion Jessica Andrade is an ideal litmus to determine whether Suarez is still a legitimate title contender or not. Andrade dropped back down to strawweight following a two-fight cameo at flyweight and has made no secret of her title aspirations.

Jessica Andrade endured a bittersweet stint in the UFC flyweight division after her loss to Rose Namajunas in 2020. The Brazilian powerhouse made light work of perennial top contender Katlyn Chookagian but subsequently came up short against flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, prompting a move back down to strawweight.

On her return to 115 pounds, Andrade solidified her place in the top tier of the division with her incredible first-round submission victory over rising contender Amanda Lemos. 'Bate Estaca' delivered the first-ever standing arm-triangle choke in UFC history to make a resounding re-entry into the strawweight title mix.

#2. Rose Namajunas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez is more than likely one marquee win away from a shot at the title. In many ways, the Brazilian contender is a dark horse at 115 pounds and has largely worked in the shadows of the division's biggest stars.

Rodriguez boasts an excellent professional record of 16-1-2, with her lone career loss coming against Carla Esparza, the reigning strawweight queen. The loss to Esparza was a narrow one, with both fighters having a strong case for deserving the judges' nod. In the end, the current champion came away with a split decision win.

Since the razor-thin loss to Esparza, Rodriguez has put together a four-fight win streak, beating the likes of Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Now comfortably placed inside the top five at 115 pounds, she needs a big name on her résumé to to truly stake her claim for a shot at gold.

Rose Namajunas is arguably the biggest name in the division. The former two-time UFC strawweight champion has a massive following, thanks to her unique personality, killer instinct, and of course, her track record comprising some of the most jaw-dropping moments in the history of the division.

A win over Rose Namajunas would be just the sort of statement-making result Marina Rodriguez needs in order to draw the attention of the masses. Moreover, it's a fantastic fan-friendly matchup between two accurate and efficient strikers.

For Namajunas, this would be a must-win fight. 'Thug' Rose already has two losses to the reigning champion and is likely desperate to return to title contention. Additionally, the fact that she felt she deserved to come away with the win in her rematch with Carla Esparza could have lit a fire under her.

Namajunas undoubtedly has the skills to return with a vengeance and become a three-time UFC champion.

#1. Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – UFC women's strawweight championship bout

Following one of the weirdest title fights in UFC history, Carla Esparza was awarded a split decision victory in the co-main event of UFC 274. She now has a target on her back, and there's only one fight to make atop the 115-pound division – Esparza vs. Zhang Weili.

Weili solidified her claim to a title shot with a stunning performance against fellow former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the recently concluded UFC 275 pay-per-view. The Chinese fighter is undoubtedly next in line for a championship opportunity, especially considering the nature of her knockout victory.

Zhang Weili will certainly like her chances against Carla Esparza, considering her striking prowess in combination with her new and improved wrestling. Nevertheless, Esparza has grown in confidence over the course of her current six-fight win streak, making this matchup quite intriguing.

Carla Esparza (left) and Zhang Weili (right) [Images via @carlaesparza1 and @zhangweilimma on Instagram]

