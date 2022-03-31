The UFC does a good job of keeping each and every division interesting. Though the flyweight division was almost shut down due to lack of interest. The flyweight portion of the roster just wasn't connecting with the fans, and it was in talks of not sticking around much longer. Great fights and athletes have turned a division on the verge of being dissolved into one of the more exciting pools of talent that the UFC has. With a rivalry between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France handing Askar Askarov his first loss, and many underrated fighters creating a path to the title -- Flyweight is as exciting as it's ever been.

Moreno and Figueiredo's rivalry garnered a lot more attention in the 125lb division, that much is undeniable. The only downside is that it has slowed the entire division down. The first of their current three matches capped off 2020. The meeting would go down as one of the best flyweight fights in UFC history.

About two years later, there's still uncertainty on who the better fighter is. One win apiece and a draw between the two has the belt on hold, but the rest of the division needs to move forward. Here are 5 fights to make in the UFC flyweight division.

#5. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno for flyweight gold

First and foremost, this rivalry needs to be put to bed. In what has been the best example of fighters that can continue to compete and get a different result each time, Moreno and Figueiredo should be slated for a fourth and most likely final performance against one another.

With the first meeting being an instant classic and as close as it gets, hence the majority draw, it was a no-brainer to immediately schedule the rematch. The two clashed again and Moreno put on a showing that led to a definitive change at the top of the 125lb division.

Their third fight was again an instant classic that resulted in yet another change of the tide, as Figueiredo was able to get all three judges together in congruency. At the moment, both fighters have a win over each other and a draw, leaving this rivalry unsettled.

This fight is a necessary one, for it'll shut the door on any hesitation on who the best flyweight is. After this bout, the flyweight section of the UFC can finally move froward and welcome in some new and fresh contenders, which the division has in surplus.

#4. Kai Kara-France vs. Moreno & Figueiredo winner

UFC 269 Weigh-in -- Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France is deserving of a title shot after recently extending his win streak to three. Giving Askar Askarov his first professional loss in what was an incredible fight, 'Don't Blink' precursed this with finishes over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

With the New Zealander having won 4 of his last 5, and always putting on a fantastic performance, he's well-deserving of a shot at the title. The only issue is that the UFC will most likely book the fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo as the next title fight.

Kara-France could sit out and wait for the belt, after all there's nobody left above him in the rankings to fight except for the two participants in the previously mentioned and probable next flyweight championship fight. The 29-year-old dispatched former Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and gave Askarov his only notch in his loss column; these victories will be enough to keep him in mind after the title picture is cleared of any confusion.

#3. Alex Perez vs. Brandon Royval & Matt Schnell winner

UFC 255: Figueiredo v Perez

Since losing a chance at the belt when facing the current champion, Figueiredo, in 2020, Perez has been inactive. With the 125lb division not being the most popular, inactivity isn't in a fighter's best interest when being a part of the division.

Winning 3 of his last 5, Perez is still a top contender and shouldn't be too far off from another title shot. A fight against the winner of Matt Schnell and Brandon Royval would be a great one to see who should be part of the flyweight top 5.

Matt Schnell is making quite the leap in the rankings; he's no. 14 in the division, taking on the 6th ranked fighter. The winner of this fight should sit right outside of the division's top 5 fighters. Pair the winner with a returning Perez and that's a fight that'll be indicative of the next title contender should the division move at a steady pace.

#2. Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov 2

UFC Fight Night: Silva v Ulanbekov

Having already met in 2020, Tagir Ulanbekov was able to steal the unanimous decision victory of Bruno Silva for his UFC debut. Since this fight, the Russian fighter has been 1-1, most recently losing to UFC veteran, Tim Elliott.

Silva, however, has been undefeated since this loss. 2 wins, both by finish, warrants a shot at both fighting up the ranks and to avenge his last loss. The Brazilian seems to have found his stride at 32 years of age and is ready to make his mark in the flyweight division.

As Ulanbekov is coming off his first UFC loss, he did have moments in this bout. A strong third round shows that he's able to make the requisite adjustments and come back from adversity. Training at Eagles MMA, it's to be expected that the 30-year-old will only come back better, making this potential rematch a fun fight to see who will climb the flyweight ranks.

#1. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov 2

UFC Fight Night: Pantoja v Askarov

With Askarov coming off of a defeat at the hands of Kara-France, he shouldn't fall too far behind in the flyweight rankings and it won't take much to get him back into the title picture. Already owning a win over Pantoja, a rematch makes sense considering how well 'The Cannibal' has done since the 2020 defeat.

Taking out rising star Manel Kape and finishing Brandon Royval via submission, this Brazilian fighter has earned his spot as a top 5 fighter. This string of victories warrants a fight up the ranks, but it seems that his fellow top fighters are booked, excluding the participants in the recent Kara-France vs. Askarov bout.

As previously mentioned, Kara-France could and probably will sit out until his title shot. Askarov, not taking too much damage in his recent loss, could have a quick rebound and rematch the surging Pantoja, who already owns two victories over the number one contender at flyweight, Brandon Moreno.

