5 fights to make for UFC Kansas City winners

The UFC put on another action-packed Fight Night on the road as UFC Kansas City delivered on all fronts.

The fight card featured numerous explosive matchups, highlight reel finishes and tearjerking moments. UFC royalty Max Holloway headlined the event, defending his top spot in the featherweight division with a stellar performance against surging contender Arnold Allen.

ESPN MMA @espnmma ROUND 5



Holloway vs. Arnold was an all-out battle #UFCKansasCity ROUND 1ROUND 5Holloway vs. Arnold was an all-out battle ROUND 1 ➡️ ROUND 5Holloway vs. Arnold was an all-out battle 😤 #UFCKansasCity https://t.co/B8h7YYQBP8

Considering the litany of pivotal bouts that played out at the recently concluded Fight Night, the MMA landscape underwent a few more major shuffles. The victors at UFC Kansas City moved one step closer to a shot at gold in their respective divisions and will be eyeing more high stakes matchups down the line.

On that note, here are five fights to make for the biggest winners at UFC Kansas City.

#5. Ion Cutelaba vs. Dominick Reyes

Ion Cutelaba has struggled with inconsistency throughout his UFC career. Coming into UFC Kansas City, 'The Hulk' was on a three-fight losing skid and was desperate to return to winning ways. He did so in style, finishing Tanner Boser in the very first round.

Still just 29 years old, Ion Cutelaba has a long way to go in his career. He has heavy hands and a strong wrestling base, but doesn't always use his tools effectively.

The Moldovan has never been in a boring fight and always comes with an intensity that most fighters lack. His reckless fighting style has backfired quite a few times, so the in-cage intelligence issue needs to be addressed if he wants to ascend the rankings.

A fight against former title challenger Dominick Reyes appears to make sense for both fighters. Reyes occupies the No.11 spot in the light heavyweight rankings and has lost his last four fights, so can't have any complaints about drawing the unranked Cutelaba.

This is a matchup that is all but guaranteed to end in a knockout and would be a welcome addition to any fight card.

Cutelaba vs. Reyes [Images via @ioncutelaba & @domreyes24 on Instagram]

#4. Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Gillian Robertson has slowly but surely built a hell of a reputation since breaking onto the scene on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2017. 'The Savage' made history at UFC Kansas City and now has the most submissions in the promotion across all women's divisions.

Gillian Robertson kicked off her UFC career in the flyweight division, bouncing between wins and losses before opting to drop down to the strawweight division. She took on Piera Rodriguez in her 115-pound debut and came away with a slick armbar submission.

With nine submission wins already under her belt, Robertson is among the best grapplers in her new division. She notably holds a rear-naked choke victory over former champion Rose Namajunas in submission grappling, and isn't to be trifled with on the ground.

While a mouthwatering bout against fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Mackenzie Dern is enticing, Robertson will likely have to fight down the rankings having just made her strawweight debut. No.12-ranked Michelle Waterson-Gomez, who is coming off a narrow loss to Luana Pinheiro at UFC 287, would be the ideal next opponent for 'The Savage'.

This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup between two girls who always put on a show.

Robertson vs. Waterson-Gomez [Images via @savage_ufc & @karatiehottiemma on Instagram]

#3. Brandon Royval vs. winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja UFC title fight

Brandon Royval made a statement at UFC Kansas City, further solidifying his claim to a title shot. Clearly flustered by his placement on the prelims and the betting odds favoring his opponent Matheus Nicolau, Royval silenced his critics with a jaw-dropping knockout, earning a post-fight performance bonus as well.

UFC @ufc



with the finish in 2 minutes at BRANDON ROYVAL WASTES ZERO TIME!! 🤯 @brandonroyval with the finish in 2 minutes at #UFCKansasCity BRANDON ROYVAL WASTES ZERO TIME!! 🤯@brandonroyval with the finish in 2 minutes at #UFCKansasCity! https://t.co/Gdauv9qXUK

Matheus Nicolau was being touted as a future flyweight champion ahead of UFC Kansas City, and his fight against Brandon Royval was seen as a No.1 contender's fight. Royval made quick work of his Brazilian counterpart, putting him away with a sublime knee in the opening round.

At the post-fight presser, 'Rawdog' made it clear that he should be next in line for the title and even offered to be the back-up fighter for the upcoming flyweight championship fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, slated for UFC 290 in July.

At the same post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White gave his seal of approval on Royval's desire to be the back-up, while also expressing his regret at the surging flyweight's placement on the card. The 30-year-old looks set to fight for the belt whenever he returns to the octagon.

All things considered, it appears as though Royval's next assignment is already set.

Brandon Royval, Moreno vs. Pantoja [Images via @broyval & @espnmma on Instagram]

#2. Edson Barboza vs. Calvin Kattar

Edson Barboza turned back the clock this past weekend, producing a scorching first-round knockout against the always-game Billy Quarantillo to protect his spot in the featherweight top 15. The all-action Brazilian reminded everyone that he still has the killer instinct that made him a fan-favorite in the first place.

Edson Barboza uncorked a perfectly-timed knee in the very first round of his co-headlining clash against Billy Quarantillo, snapping his two-fight skid. 'Junior' occupies the No.14 spot on the 145-pound ladder, and despite being 37 years old, he still clearly has a lot to offer.

Watching Barboza fight is truly a sight to behold, especially when he's matched up against fellow strikers. While there are loads of mouthwatering matchups for the Brazilian in the division, a fight against Calvin Kattar stands out. Kattar suffered an injury in his last bout against Arnold Allen last October and is set to return later this year.

Barboza vs. Kattar is among the most explosive fights one can put together in the featherweight division. Irrespective of who comes out on top, the fans are the biggest winners if this one comes to fruition.

Barboza vs. Kattar [Images via @edsonbarbozajr & @calvinkattar on Instagram]

#1. Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Max Holloway bounced back from his loss to Alexander Volkanovski with a masterclass against Arnold Allen at the recently concluded Fight Night, putting away yet another up-and-coming featherweight to defend his top spot in the rankings.

Arnold Allen was unbeaten in the UFC coming into the fight against Max Holloway and held his own against the former champion. However, as we've heard on many occasions in this sport – "There's levels to this" – and Holloway showed that he and the current champion represent the cream of the crop at 145 pounds.

Having already lost thrice to Alexander Volkanovski, it's hard to make a case for another title shot for Holloway. 'Blessed' likely needs another win or two before another shot at the belt, at least as long as Volkanovski remains champion.

Rather than feeding Holloway another surging featherweight like Ilia Topuria, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell, a fight against fellow MMA royalty Chan Sung Jung would be more fitting. Notably, the former 145-pound king seemed keen on the matchup at the post-fight presser.

It's somewhat hard to believe that 'Blessed' and 'The Korean Zombie' haven't crossed paths already, and now is the time.

Max Holloway vs. 'The Korean Zombie' {Images via Getty Images]

