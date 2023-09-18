5 fights to make in the UFC women's flyweight division

At Noche UFC, Mexico retained the women's flyweight championship after the title bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko was declared a split draw.

With Alexa Grasso staying the champion, it remains to be seen how things will pan out atop the 125-pound bracket. While there's a strong case for a trilogy bout between Grasso and former queen Shevchenko, numerous contenders are waiting for their chance.

On that note, here are five fights to make in the UFC women's flyweight division.

#5. Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

While Jasmine Jasudavicius came up short this past weekend against Tracy Cortez at Noche UFC, the Canadian is still a dangerous contender in the flyweight division.

The always-durable Jasmine Jasudavicius failed to break into the rankings with her latest defeat. The 34-year-old has never been finished in her professional career, with all her losses coming via decision.

The ideal next opponent for Jasudavicius is a flyweight around the No.15 spot in the rankings. A fight against No.14-ranked Karine Silva appears to make sense, and it would be a crossroads matchup, with Silva surging up the rankings and Jasudavicius in the twilight of her career.

Silva is on a scorching eight-fight win streak comprising just as many finishes. Jasudavicius halted the Miranda Maverick hype train earlier this year, and if she can derail the oncoming Brazilian hype train as well, it'll serve as a real statement of intent.

Jasudavicius vs. Silva [Images via @jasminejasudavicius & @karine_killer_ufc on Instagram]

#4. Tracy Cortez vs. Casey O'Neill

Tracy Cortez had overcome numerous hurdles over the past year, from injuries to relationship trouble, going into Noche UFC, where she extended her unbeaten run in the promotion to five straight and looks set to make a run towards the title.

Tracy Cortez earned her UFC contract with a successful showing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019. With her unanimous decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius this past weekend, Cortez has now racked up five decision wins on the bounce.

Once known for her wrestling, Cortez's boxing has come a long way over the years. She's now a well-rounded mixed martial artist and, at just 29, is already a threat to many top-ranked flyweights. The perfect next fight for her is against Casey O'Neill, who is also a rising prospect.

O'Neill suffered her first-ever loss in her last outing. The 25-year-old Aussie-Scot sits two places ahead of Cortez in the flyweight rankings, and the winner of this mouthwatering matchup should get a shot at a top 10-ranked contender.

Cortez vs. O'Neill [Images via @cortezmma & @kingcaseymma on Instagram]

#3. Maycee Barber vs. Taila Santos

Maycee Barber is among the most promising up-and-comers in the flyweight division and looks destined for the championship. Still just 25, 'The Future' is improving with every passing fight and currently holds the No.8 spot in the rankings.

Fresh off her impressive win over Amanda Ribas, Maycee Barber is gunning for those above her in the 125-pound rankings. Ideally, she shouldn't look to rush her ascent, and taking the time to continue developing her game will benefit her in championship fights down the line.

However, the UFC is clearly high on Barber and could give her the chance to break into the divisional top 5. With the champion and top-ranked contenders in the title mix, only No.4-ranked Taila Santos and No.5-ranked Katlyn Chookagian are viable options. Chookagian is notorious for outpointing up-and-comers, so a fight against Santos would be perfect.

Santos is coming off a hard-fought loss to Erin Blanchfield. The Brazilian is a former title challenger and performed admirably against then-champion Valentina Shevchenko in her title bid last year. If Barber beats her, a shot at gold can't be too far away.

Santos vs. Barber [Images via @tailasantos.ufc & @mayceebarber on Instagram]

#2. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Winner fights for UFC women's flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko came up short in her bid to regain the flyweight championship this past weekend, fighting to a split draw in her rematch with the champion, Alexa Grasso.

In the immediate aftermath of the Noche UFC main event, some called for a trilogy bout to settle the score between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. Given the controversial scoring and post-fight drama, as well as how good the fight was, a third meeting isn't out of the question.

However, the promotion will risk holding up the division if they award Shevchenko another shot at the belt. Moreover, she broke her finger in the fight, and her injury timeline is yet to be revealed. With Grasso raring to return to action soon, 'Bullet' could find herself in a No.1 contender's bout, which should ideally be against Manon Fiorot.

France's Fiorot is coming off a win over two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas in September and holds the No.3 spot in the rankings. When the UFC returns to Paris in 2024, this would be a fitting main event.

Shevchenko vs. Fiorot [Images via @bulletvalentina & @manonfiorot_mma on Instagram]

#1. Alexa Grasso vs. Erin Blanchfield – UFC women's flyweight title fight

Alexa Grasso retained her flyweight title after the Noche UFC main event was declared a split draw. She remains the only Mexican titleholder in the promotion and has blossomed into a sensational fighter.

At the post-fight presser, Alexa Grasso didn't shut the door on a potential trilogy bout against Valentina Shevchenko. The Guadalajara native revealed she doesn't want to hold up the division and would rather face a new challenger.

If Grasso doesn't end up running it back with Shevchenko for the title, there's only one fight to make – Erin Blanchfield. The No.2-ranked contender is coming off wins over two former flyweight title challengers and has earned her shot at the 125-pound belt.

Grasso vs. Blanchfield would be a solid addition to any pay-per-view. It could also headline a Fight Night in Mexico, which is long overdue.

Grasso vs. Blanchfield [Images via @alexa_grasso & @blanchfield_mma on Instagram]