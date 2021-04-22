5 hardest-hitting UFC heavyweights of all time

No other weight class is quite as exciting and yet quite as scary as the heavyweight division in the UFC. When you see how hard these men hit, it's understandable why the heavyweight champion of the world earns the title of 'Baddest Man on the Planet'.

From powerful shots to granite chins and excellent wrestling, we've been privileged to watch some incredible moments in UFC heavyweight history over the years. We look at 5 of the hardest hitters in UFC heavyweight history.

5) Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt is the original 'King of Walk-Offs' and is a mainstay in any knockout compilation or highlight reel. He was known for landing thunderous shots on his opponents and walking off without waiting for the referee to officially end the fight. 'The Super Samoan' even had a successful kickboxing career before making the switch to MMA.

While Hunt may have multiple losses on his record, the power in his hands is undeniable. Roy Nelson has one of the most powerful chins in MMA history. To understand the power in Hunt's hands, look what happened when Nelson ran into 'The Super Samoan'.

Mark Hunt vs Roy Nelson pic.twitter.com/kgPdlhxjS4 — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) June 23, 2019

4) Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez

Mexican-American Cain Velasquez was primarily a grappler before developing his striking acumen. To say that he evolved into a heavy striker would be putting it mildly.

Advertisement

Velasquez trained at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), which has produced a host of champions in the UFC. Despite being a wrestler first, Cain Velasquez was known as a knockout artist. He finished his first four professional MMA bouts via first-round KOs.

To understand just how heavily he hit his opponents, look no further than his knockout of 'Minotauro' Nogueira. Big Nog is arguably one of the best heavyweights in MMA history and was known for his iron chin.

3) Stipe Miocic

Advertisement

Stipe Miocic

Undeniably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic is one of the most well-rounded heavyweights we've seen. From his boxing skills to his wrestling and fight IQ, Miocic is an absolute treat to watch inside the Octagon.

While many will point to his recent loss to Francis Ngannou, it's hardly a dent in Stipe Miocic's MMA record and his accomplishments. We could talk for days about how great an athlete, fighter and human being Stipe Miocic is. However, not enough is said about the power he possesses.

To put it in perspective, Miocic won the UFC heavyweight title by beating Fabricio Werdum via knockout while moving backwards. Werdum had been unbeaten for five years before he ran into Stipe Miocic's hands.

2) Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis

Advertisement

Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis is easily one of the scariest men in the UFC right now. While he may have a hilarious personality both online and offline, there is nothing funny about Lewis' fighting skills.

Lewis currently holds the record for most knockout finishes in UFC history. In his most recent outing, Lewis produced a highlight for the ages as he knocked Curtis Blaydes out cold with an uppercut flush on the chin. 'The Black Beast' is expected to face Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title next.

Derrick Lewis with the massive uppercut KO of Curtis Blaydes! #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/DXivd0KnKV — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 21, 2021

1) Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou (right) lands a punch on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (left).

No surprises here. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tops the list as the hardest-hitting heavyweight in the company's history. 'The Predator" officially set the record for the hardest recorded punch in the UFC.

Ngannou recently became champion by dethroning former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. In the run-up to the title, 'The Predator' finished his last four opponents in a combined total of 162 seconds. As you probably guessed, all of these were first-round knockouts.