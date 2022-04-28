5 incredible UFC fights that went exactly as advertised

With the UFC spearheading the growth of MMA, the sport has emerged as arguably the biggest in the realm of combat-based competition. The key difference between the popularity of MMA and boxing in the modern era is the competitiveness in the fights.

Every so often, a matchup comes along that all but guarantees fireworks. Styles make fights and true MMA aficionados can sometimes spot a barnburner long before it happens. While some don't live up to expectations, others deliver on all fronts. This weekend's bantamweight clash between Rob Font and Marlon Vera is one such matchup that promises to produce the goods.

Font and Vera are top-ranked contenders in the 135-pound division. Both fighters are known for their pin-point striking, solid grappling and, most importantly, their irrefutable durability. It has all the makings of an action-packed bout and we'll keep our fingers crossed that it lives up to expectations.

On that note, here are five incredible UFC fights that went exactly as advertised.

#5. Carlos Condit vs. Robbie Lawler – UFC 195

In 2016, Robbie Lawler was the reigning titleholder in the welterweight division. He won the belt two years earlier with a split decision win over Johny Hendricks and subsequently defended it against Rory MacDonald.

In his second title defense, 'Ruthless' took on perennial 170-pound contender Carlos Condit. The duo squared off in the main event of UFC 195.

Lawler, a Strikeforce veteran, largely relied on his devastating power, while Condit was known for his unorthodox movement and long-range striking. Both fighters prefer stand-up affairs, making this intriguing clash of styles a fascinating matchup. Additionally, they were both at the peak of their powers and had rock-hard chins.

Condit won the first round, recording a knockdown against the champion. Lawler bounced back in the second, returning the favor with a vicious hook while the duo were in close-range. The next two rounds saw the challenger land more meaningful shots than his counterpart, setting up an all-important final frame.

In the last round, both welterweights gave it their all as they went back-and-forth all the way to the final bell. Lawler's forward pressure prompted Condit to bring out his diverse arsenal of counterstrikes, and the resulting exchanges were a sight to behold. The final round is inarguably one of the best in UFC history.

Somewhat controversially, Lawler was handed a split decision victory. Many fans and analysts questioned the decision, as it felt as though Condit clearly won the first, third and fourth rounds. Even UFC president Dana White slammed the judges at the post-fight press conference, before commending both fighters for their incredible performances.

#4. Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero – UFC 241

This next entry represents UFC matchmaking at its finest. Back in 2019, the middleweight division was amidst a period of transition. With then-champion Robert Whittaker and interim champion Israel Adesanya scheduled to lock horns in a title unification bout, there was no clear-cut No.1 contender at 185 pounds.

The promotion booked a fight between former title challenger Yoel Romero and then-undefeated phenom Paulo Costa to ensure things stayed fresh atop the division.

Both Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa are unbelievable physical specimens. Romero was among the scariest fighters on the roster at the time, with his KO victories over the likes of Derek Brunson, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold serving as clear indicators of the Cuban powerhouse's ability.

Meanwhile, Costa was an ominous presence in the division. The unbeaten Brazilian joined the promotion in 2017 and picked up five KO/TKO finishes in as many bouts. Likely one win away from a shot at gold, 'Borrachinha' locked horns with Romero at UFC 241.

The bout that ensued remains one of the most memorable three-round contests in recent UFC history.

The middleweight duo went at it from the opening bell all the way till the end of the third round. Both fighters secured knockdowns in the fight, but never backed down from any of the striking exchanges.

Costa came away with a unanimous decision victory in the end, but like most fights discussed in this article, it felt as though there was no loser on the night.

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

#3. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker – UFC Vegas 4

Dustin Poirier was a top contender in the featherweight division until his KO loss to Conor McGregor back in 2014. He subsequently moved up to lightweight and went on a scintillating run of form, losing just one out of his next 11 bouts to earn a shot at the 155-pound title.

After coming up short against then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier took a year-long hiatus. He returned to the octagon in a headlining slot opposite rising lightweight contender Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4.

The matchup turned heads as soon as it was announced, considering both fighters' penchant for putting on terrific fights. Poirier previously endured wars against the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, emerging victorious on all three occasions. Meanwhile, Hooker was fresh off an absolute barnburner against Paul Felder.

The bout lived up to expectations and then some, with both fighters landing heavy shots and absorbing thunderous blows throughout. Hooker clearly won the first two rounds before Poirier rallied to win the last three. The second frame in particular was one of the best rounds we've ever seen in the octagon.

Their bout won the 'Fight of the Night' honors on the night, with Poirier coming away with a unanimous decision victory. It was a promising contender for the 'Fight of the Year' award as well, but ultimately came second behind UFC 248's Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk championship clash.

Watch the full fight below:

#2. Mauricio Hua vs. Dan Henderson – UFC 139

Five fights into his UFC career, Mauricio 'Shogun' Hua won the light heavyweight championship with a knockout win over Lyoto Machida. He lost the belt in his very next bout, against a surging Jon Jones.

The former PRIDE titleholder bounced back with a statement-making triumph over Forrest Griffin. Likely one win away from fighting for the strap again, the legendary Brazilian was booked to fight former two-division PRIDE champion Dan Henderson.

Dan Henderson previously competed in Strikeforce before the fight with Hua. He won the light heavyweight title in the promotion before it was absorbed by the UFC. Having picked up titles in both PRIDE and Strikeforce, the American was looking to add UFC gold to his incredible collection of world championships.

Henderson is known for his legendary 'H-Bomb', a powerful overhand right that has knocked out the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Michael Bisping and Fedor Emelianenko. Unlike his somewhat one-dimensional threat, 'Shogun' was renowned for his well-rounded skillset, making this matchup all the more interesting.

It turned out to be one of the greatest bouts in MMA history.

Dan Henderson's power proved to be too much for Mauricio Hua in the first three rounds. He dropped the Brazilian three times in the opening fifteen minutes, busting up his face in the process. Somehow, 'Shogun' bounced back in the fourth, showing tremendous heart in almost finishing his American counterpart, who managed to survive.

In the final round, 'Shogun' put an absolute beating on 'Hendo', dominating him throughout. However, it proved to be too little too late as Henderson was awarded a unanimous decision win. Their sensational back-and-forth five-round war was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Watch the full fight below:

#1. Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 268

There have only been a handful of fights throughout the history of MMA that were regarded as surefire 'Fight of the Year' contenders before they happened. Quite often, a promising matchup lays an egg, leaving fans underwhelmed after seeing their expectations come crashing down.

When the promotion announced that Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler were set to lock horns at UFC 268, there was a ubiquitous feeling that we were going to witness something special.

Justin Gaethje is among the most entertaining fighters in the world, with Joe Rogan famously labeling him "the most violent man in the most violent sport." Gaethje is a knockout machine, with 19 of his 23 career wins coming via KO/TKO.

Michael Chandler, over the course of his decade-long career in Bellator, built a reputation for being an all-action lightweight with thundeorus knockout power. 'Iron' has always been incredibly explosive, athletic and durable. His two-fight series with former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez stands out as proof of Chandler's fan-friendly approach.

Any doubts as to whether this bout would deliver vanished almost as soon as it started, as both Gaethje and Chandler completely bypassed the feel-out process. After a crazy first round, 'The Highlight' seemingly found his range in the second and even dropped his counterpart with a clean uppercut, before edging out a unanimous decision win with a solid performance in the final frame.

UFC 268's Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler slugfest won the promotion's 'Fight of the Year' award for 2021. Gaethje earned a title shot with the win, while Chandler received a ton of plaudits for his impressive display of toughness.

With both fighters currently in the upper echelons of the division, a rematch down the line could be on the cards, perhaps in a championship or main event bout. One can only imagine how a five-round fight between Gaethje and Chandler would play out.

Watch the full fight below:

