5 most intriguing storylines to watch ahead of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

One of the biggest attractions in combat sport returns to action this weekend as YouTube sensation Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The mega-event will go down on Sunday, August 29, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

As always, an event featuring Paul offers a little bit of everything – celebrity appearances, a championship bout, a showcase of up-and-coming talents, and of course, a highly anticipated crossover match in the main event.

How is this different from previous Jake Paul events? Aside from the lack of musical performances (thank God!), 'The Problem Child' will face the toughest test of his career thus far. The 3-0 boxer will put his unbeaten streak on the line against a formidable former UFC champion in a bid to prove his legitimacy in the sport.

But beyond winning and losing, there are more variables at play when Paul collides with Woodley. Ahead of the biggest crossover bout of the summer, let's take a look at the five biggest storylines that will unfold come fight night.

#5. It's make or break for Jake Paul

YouTube sensation Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Ben Askren

Not only will Tyron Woodley be the toughest test of Jake Paul's burgeoning career as a pugilist, but he's also the opponent that Paul badly needs to beat. A win over Woodley could launch Paul's reputation to new heights, while a defeat would send his stock crashing down.

Paul is at the stage of his career where fans and his fellow fighters are starting to take him seriously. Gone are the days when Paul was overlooked and seen as merely an attraction who can only beat non-boxers.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently said it's time to stop thinking of Paul as an internet celebrity rather than a fighter. Meanwhile, MMA analyst Joe Rogan believes that Paul is a genuinely talented boxer.

Granted, that's exactly what his resume has to show for – a winning boxing record against unproven strikers. But that will all change if Paul can prove that he can perform at a high level against a fighter with championship pedigree.

Even though it's only his fourth professional fight, Sunday night's event is practically a must-win for Paul. Because if he loses...

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard