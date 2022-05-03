5 matches to make in the UFC welterweight division

The UFC welterweight division has quickly become possibly the most stacked in the promotion. The 170lbs section of the organization is as exciting as ever. Although the champion Kamaru Usman is as dominant as can be, there are plenty of contenders that fans think may have his number.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. https://t.co/IfeSvhVMYs

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is undefeated in the organization and has a 20-1 professional record. Usman's a dominant wrestler but has come into his own as of late with his striking. This was on full display in his knockout of Jorge Masvidal in their rematch.

It's hard to tell what the trajectory of the welterweight division is, especially with Conor McGregor looking to leapfrog over the ranks to take on Usman. Regardless of what happens, it'll have fans tuned in.

Here are 5 matches to make at welterweight:

#5. UFC welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Stephen Thompson

UFC 264: Stephen Thompson (right) kicking Gibert Burns in a welterweight contender fight.

Stephen Thompson is not an easy outing for anyone. Even after being shut down in his past two performances by strong grapplers, 'Wonderboy's as durable as they come and is always a game opponent. Thompson has fought the most dangerous fighters that the UFC could throw at him, and he's only been finished once.

Having fought for the welterweight title twice and coming up short (albeit the first attempt was a draw), he's gone 3-4 since his last opportunity against Tyron Woodley for the belt.

On the other end of this is Sean Brady, a 15-0 fighter who's 5-0 in the organization and still only 29. Most recently, Brady won a grueling fight over submission specialist Michael Chiesa, despite a rough end to the match. Thompson currently sits seventh in the UFC's welterweight rankings, while Brady is not far behind him in ninth.

Thompson and Brady may be close to each other in the rankings, but their careers are in opposite places. The undefeated Brady is looking to make his name off of a former title challenger. 'Wonderboy,' on the other hand, is looking to prove that he's still championship material in this talented division.

On paper, this is a favorable matchup for Brady, who is calling for this fight to be booked. Suffocating grappling is the Achilles' heel of the karate-based fighter. However, Thompson was once the fresh new undefeated fighter until he faced UFC veteran Matt Brown. 'Wonderboy,' should he face off against Brady next, could find his career going full circle by knocking off a newcomer and putting himself back into the welterweight title picture.

#4. Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards(right) v Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad might be the best fighter in the division to not yet challenge for the title. Ever the improving fighter, Muhammad's striking awareness and wrestling-heavy approach make him a threat to anyone at welterweight.

At 7-0-1 in his last eight, the 33-year-old is now on a tear. Most recently, avenging his loss to Vicente Luque and defeating Stephen Thompson before that, 'Remember The Name' is sure to fight a higher-ranked opponent next.

Enter Gilbert Burns, a former title challenger and likely future Hall of Famer. After coming up short in his attempt at dethroning Usman, he bounced back with an outstanding performance against 'Wonderboy.' He's a heavy-handed striker and an absolute phenom on the ground. Though Burns is coming off of a loss at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev, he's still ranked one spot ahead of Muhammad at four. This bout makes perfect sense considering their rankings.

#3. Vicente Luque vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272: Jorge Masvidal (right) in action against Colby Covington (left).

A contest between Vicente Luque and Jorge Masvidal is a match nobody will be upset with. It would feature the most technical strikers in the organization who are looking to make their way back into title contention. 'Gamebred' still has championship potential regardless of being 0-2 against Kamaru Usman. The first match was on six days' notice, and he looked much better in the rematch with a full fight camp before being caught with a knockout blow.

'The Silent Assassin' is also coming off of a loss in a rematch. He finished Belal Muhammad with ease in their first meeting, but the second time around, 'Remember The Name' snuffed out Luque's threats.

If the UFC opts for this fight to be next, it's a mutually beneficial contract for Luque and Masvidal. They play into each other's fighting style, opening the door back to title contention for the victor.

#2. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington

UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev striking Gilbert Burns (right).

Khamzat Chimaev took the UFC by storm when he debuted in July 2020 and won in as dominant a performance the promotion has seen. To amplify the hype around his debut outing, he fought 10 days later and was even more on top. He recently defeated Gilbert Burns in a bout where he relied on his heart and durability, which many weren't expecting to see.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)

Colby Covington +105 (21/20)



(odds via Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/og5BnvudvK

Just above 'Borz' in the welterweight rankings is Colby Covington. It's apparent that he's the second-best welterweight in the promotion. Covington is 0-2 against Usman. He made these two fights competitive, but Usman is just a step ahead.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has stated that he doesn't think his business with Covington is finished, and a third fight isn't too far-fetched. However, Chimaev's rapid rise to the top has made things more interesting for the welterweight division. 'Chaos' would be wise to campaign for a fight against the 28-year-old as it would further build his legacy and earn him yet another shot at gold.

#1. Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch

Leon Edwards (above) has fought Kamaru Usman before.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have crossed paths before. Their first meeting took place in 2015 and resulted in Usman winning by decision. Both fighters have performed wonderfully since.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



responds to Chael Sonnen's rumour that he will be stepping aside for Conor McGregor to face Kamaru Usman. @Leon_edwardsmma responds to Chael Sonnen's rumour that he will be stepping aside for Conor McGregor to face Kamaru Usman. 😂😂😂@Leon_edwardsmma responds to Chael Sonnen's rumour that he will be stepping aside for Conor McGregor to face Kamaru Usman. https://t.co/TY9vtvgOyz

Usman is quickly approaching Hall of Fame status and is on his way to becoming the most dominant champion in UFC history. He's cleared the division and is only getting better.

Edwards has been a dark horse in the division for some time. Excluding a no contest (due to an accidental eye poke) against Belal Muhammad, a fight he was dominating, he's yet to taste defeat since the original Usman fight. With nine wins since 2015, it's evident that Edwards should be fighting for the title next.

Edited by Phil Dillon