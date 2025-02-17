5 moments that prove Israel Adesanya is the UFC middleweight GOAT, not Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya is the only other middleweight in the UFC that approaches the greatness of the division's consensus GOAT, Anderson Silva. Both men bear superficial similarities in that they're unique, elite-level strikers with a penchant for showmanship.

Moreover, they each had lengthy reigns as the promotion's 185-pound champion. However, one is always regarded as greater than the other, but as Adesanya's time at the top of the sport appears to be near its end, a reexaminiation of his career is in order.

Silva has more title defenses, a much longer win streak, and flashier finishes, but what can be said in favor of Adesanya being the potential middleweight GOAT?

#5. Israel Adesanya fared far better against wrestlers

The image of Chael Sonnen dominating Anderson Silva by thoroughly outwrestling him has been stitched into the fabric of UFC middleweight history. While 'The Spider' won with a Hail Mary submission, it led to the narrative that Silva struggled with wrestlers, and he certainly did more-so than Israel Adesanya ever has.

Check out 'The Last Stylebender's' TKO of Derek Brunson:

Adesanya, by contrast, has never been truly outwrestled and has always proved incredibly difficult to control. He has fared far better than Silva did against wrestlers, neutralizing Marvin Vettori, Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson.

His win over Brunson is a great example of anti-wrestling, as he intercepted a desperate takedown with a knee, stunning the American. With no hope of outwrestling Adesanya, many were forced to strike with him, and it rarely ended well.

#4. Israel Adesanya faced better competition

Anderson Silva's best middleweight wins in terms of legacy are Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Demian Maia, Dan Henderson and Rich Franklin. While the victories are serviceable, they deserve scrutiny. Sonnen is no championship caliber fighter, and besides his trash talk, was not a notable fighter.

Belfort is a former champion and quality win. Maia was a one-dimensional jiu-jitsu specialist with no striking or wrestling to speak of at the time. Henderson had devolved into an overhand right merchant with none of the Olympic-level wrestling he's often touted as possessing. And Franklin is a relic of the past.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has beaten Alex Pereira, a two-division champion, Robert Whittaker, an ex-middleweight champion with an exceptional run, a then undefeated Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero at the peak of his powers.

#3. Israel Adesanya's middleweight title win vs. Anderson Silva's

There's a stark difference between Israel Adesanya's rise to middleweight supremacy compared to Anderson Silva's. The Brazilian legend captured the title against Rich Franklin after a two-fight win streak. While he was a top fighter during his time, Franklin is not retroactively regarded as a high-level fighter.

Check out Israel Adesanya TKO'ing Robert Whittaker:

Meanwhile, Adesanya was undefeated during his climb to the title, facing the great Robert Whittaker, who is one of the greatest middleweights of all time with as well-rounded a skill-set as there's ever been at 185 pounds. It's a better win to have on his record, and Adesanya completely styled on Whittaker.

He knocked him out in devastating fashion over two rounds, and remained the only other fighter to beat Whittaker at middleweight for the next four years, with the Australian's only losses in the weight class coming against UFC champions, with Khamzat Chimaev being the only exception.

#2. Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira

Besides Israel Adesanya, no one has been able to strike with Alex Pereira, an all-time great kickboxer. In fact, no one else in the UFC has managed to even beat 'Poatan,' with several champions failing. Only Adesanya had managed the impossible, and in devastating fashion.

Check out Adesanya's knockout of 'Poatan':

The strength of the win cannot be understated. Pereira is one of the few UFC two-division champions in the promotion's history, having captured light heavyweight gold. He has been terrorizing the 205-pound division since. It's a win that's aged tremendously well for Adesanya.

Silva, by contrast, has no wins that compare to Pereira in either legacy or circumstance. Adesanya alone can claim to have the distinction of beating the towering Brazilian. Speaking of his success against Brazilian greats.

#1. Israel Adesanya defeated Anderson Silva

Before he captured UFC middleweight gold, Israel Adesanya had an achievement to cross off his list. That entailed sharing the octagon with one of his idols, Anderson Silva, who was at one point regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and for good reason.

The pair crossed swords at UFC 234, and it was a changing of the guard moment. At the time, Silva wasn't completely shot. His skill-set remained dangerous, he just wasn't as fast as he used to be. Nevertheless, he and Adesanya shared the cage in an entertaining scrap.

However, from the onset it was clear that 'The Last Stylebender' was just better, and he proved as much in a complete performance to earn a unanimous decision win.

