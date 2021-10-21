5 outrageous claims Paulo Costa has made on social media 

Fighters like Paulo Costa have achieved a significant amount of acclaim from the modern MMA community for their athletic prowess inside the octagon.

The same, however, cannot be said for some of the opinions he holds. On more than one occasion, Paulo Costa has taken to social media to share some hilarious and somewhat disconcerting posts with his fans.

Costa is slated to butt heads with fellow former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 this weekend. His main event clash against the Italian will mark his third attempt at entering the octagon in 2021.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc 🇧🇷 Costa v Vettori 🇮🇹We've got an absolute banger this Saturday and we're coming at you in prime-time! #UFCVegas41 | 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟳𝗽𝗺 | BT Sport 2 HDLet's go! 🔥 🇧🇷 Costa v Vettori 🇮🇹We've got an absolute banger this Saturday and we're coming at you in prime-time!#UFCVegas41 | 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟳𝗽𝗺 | BT Sport 2 HDLet's go! 🔥 https://t.co/lY9FGqm4cv

Paulo Costa was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker back in April. However, he was forced to bail out of his fight against 'The Reaper' citing medical reasons. It was revealed that he was suffering from a severe case of the flu.

He was subsequently scheduled to face Jared Cannonier in August, marking his second attempt at setting up a fight in 2021. However, he withdrew following a dispute with the UFC regarding pay. In addition to those issues, Paulo Costa took to social media to throw some shade at the promotion for announcing the fight before he had signed a contract.

His tendency to back out of fights has caught the attention of his upcoming opponent. Marvin Vettori recently took to social media to take shots at the Brazilian.

In this article, we look at a few instances when Paulo Costa amused fans with his quirky posts on social media, explaining his beliefs and actions.

#5. Paulo Costa claims his sober self is still undefeated

The main event at UFC 253 last September saw Paulo Costa compete for the UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. However, the fight didn't turn out the way he would have liked it to.

'The Last Stylebender' managed to put one over Costa with a second-round TKO. However, the Brazilian's explanation for his lackluster performance was what attracted more attention than the display itself.

In the aftermath of the fight, Paulo Costa infamously claimed that he had indulged in a significant amount of alcohol before the fight. The excessive drinking apparently hampered his ability to fight.

Costa went into the fight undefeated and emerged with a loss on his otherwise spotless record. After the bout, Costa took to Twitter to share the following tweet, claiming that he was still undefeated but with a catch.

"Sober Costa is still undefeated"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Sober Costa is still undefeated 🍷 Sober Costa is still undefeated 🍷

