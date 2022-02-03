5 possible matchups for Michael Chandler

Despite his short time in the promotion, Michael Chandler ranks among the most exciting lightweights in the UFC. A three-time Bellator champion, 'Iron' announced his arrival in the UFC in style last year with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Although his next two fights didn’t go his way, Michael Chandler managed to keep the fans on the edge of their seats with his never-give-up attitude. His last fight with Justin Gaethje was arguably the most exciting bout of 2021.

Considering the attention the American has garnered in his debut year with the promotion, it becomes imperative to deliberate on his next matchup. With that in mind, here are the top five possible matchups for Chandler going forward.

#5. Michael Chandler vs. either Islam Makhachev or Beneil Dariush

UFC Fight Night 202 this month will see two of the UFC lightweight division's best wrestlers, Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev face each other. With the fight being seen by many as a possible title eliminator, it makes sense to match the loser with the fighter next in line – Michael Chandler.

At UFC 268, Chandler proved his ability as a striker by going blow for blow with Justin Gaethje, who happens to be one of the best strikers in the UFC at present. However, his wrestling skills remain untested so far.

Despite the wrestling-heavy game of both Makhachev and Dariush, Chandler won't be an easy target on the ground. 'Iron' is an NCAA Division I wrestler and, according to his website, has the most wins by submission in Bellator lightweight history.

He nearly pulled off an epic victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. The Brazilian, who holds the record for most wins by submission in UFC history, looked to be in trouble as he struggled to keep Chandler at bay in the first round.

Chandler was inches away from clinching UFC gold when he got 'Do Bronx' in a guillotine choke hold. Unfortunately for the Missouri native, the submission didn't materialize. Oliveira eventually came back from behind to knock 'Iron' out in the second round to earn his maiden UFC title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aziel Karthak