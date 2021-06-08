5 potential next UFC flyweight champions

If a year-ago you’d have a said I’d be suggesting the men’s flyweight division as one of the strongest in the UFC, I’d have laughed and said you’re crazy. The progress at 125-pounds has been frightening, as has the reign of its champion.

The growth and improvement of the flyweight division is largely down to one man, Deiveson Figueiredo. Although the Brazilian missed weight in the first title fight after the belt had become vacant, leaving many predicting the end of the division, Figueiredo later stepped up. He became the dominant and intimidating champion the flyweights needed. They call him 'God of War'. Not many monikers are as appropriate as that.

The demolition of Joseph Benavidez was scary. From the knockout in their first fight to the hard-to-watch rear-naked choke that brought him the title, Figueiredo was brutal. A first-round guillotine against Alex Perez in his first defense put him amongst the most dominant and imposing champions in the UFC.

UFC 263: Figueiredo vs. Moreno II

What came next really put the division back on the map. A 'Fight of the Year' with Brandon Moreno had us all talking. The result caused debate but the fierce action inside the cage didn’t. Both men left everything in that octagon. The rematch is set for UFC 263 on June 12. For me, there isn’t a fight I’m looking forward to more.

Ahead of this weekend's blockbuster flyweight rematch, let's take a look at five potential next champions in the 125-pound division.

#1 Brandon Moreno

UFC 256: Figueiredo v Moreno

As entertaining and brutal a champion as Deiveson Figueiredo is, a championship crowning for Brandon Moreno would be a real feel-good moment for the entire community.

'The Assassin Baby' is a fan-favorite, something he's achieved through his vibrant and likable personality and his in-cage style. Moreno earned a title opportunity after an unbeaten period following his initial release from the UFC. Back-to-back defeats against Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja succumbed the 27-year-old to a UFC exit back in 2018.

It took just one fight for the Mexican to force his way back onto MMA's biggest stage. Having become LFA flyweight champion, Moreno returned against current contender Askar Askarov. A split-draw against the Russian was followed by a three-fight winning streak that included victories over Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

If anyone didn't believe his title credentials before his 'Fight of the Year' championship bout with Figueiredo, they certainly did after...

Given how close their first matchup was, with some of the fanbase even scoring the fight for the Mexican, Brandon Moreno has more than just a chance at becoming champion this weekend in his rematch with the head of the flyweight table. If he's able to build on his last performance and produce a similar volume, we could well be seeing Dana White wrap the 125-pound gold around his waist at UFC 263.

This will be the real main event at the pay-per-view in many people's eyes. Make sure you don't miss it...

#2 Cody Garbrandt

UFC 207: Cruz v Garbrandt

Since going 11-0 and becoming UFC bantamweight champion after beating one of the best 135lbers in history, Cody Garbrandt has now lost four out of his last five fights. With the possibility of a venture down to flyweight, the future of 'No Love' is hard to predict.

After becoming champ, Garbrandt suffered back-to-back losses to TJ Dillashaw before a wild and careless affair against Pedro Munhoz saw him fall to a three-fight losing skid. A 'Knockout of the Year' contender against Raphael Assuncao last year reminded the division what he can do. But a UFC Vegas 27 main event, which saw him dominated by Rob Font across five rounds, has halted his resurgence once again.

Nevertheless, Garbrandt's power is clear and if he was able to transfer that to a flyweight stint, who knows what devastation he could leave in his wake...

Some knockouts just don't get old!



With his recent record at bantamweight, there's the possibility Garbrandt will move to 125-pounds soon. He was scheduled to do so last year and face champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Given his loss to Font, that particular flyweight welcome is most likely no longer on the table.

But it would be intriguing to see Garbrandt commit to a 125-pound switch. If he was to face the likes of Kai Kara-France and Rogerio Bonterin and was successful, a flyweight title shot would be a certainty. Given his explosive power, it stands to reason he'd have a good chance at stunning the champ, whoever it is at the time, and earning a belt in a second division.

#3 Askar Askarov

UFC Fight Night: Pantoja v Askarov

Askar Askarov is almost certainly next in line for a title shot following UFC 263. Unless the outcome warrants a trilogy fight between Figueiredo and Moreno, or a new contender like Cody Garbrandt perhaps enters the picture, 'Bullet' has earned a place across from the champion inside the octagon.

The arrival of names like Askarov is part of the reason the flyweight division has been flourishing. The Dagestani is exciting, dangerous and a force to be reckoned with. He boasts a 14-0 record that includes UFC wins over Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja and former title challenger Joseph Benavidez.

Despite not securing a finish in any of his four UFC fights, Askarov has looked utterly dominant in his past three walks to the octagon. His finishing ability is also clear to see. Before signing with the UFC, the 28-year-old had found a finish in all 11 of his professional MMA fights. They included four TKO's and seven submissions, featuring a twister and an anaconda choke.

Askarov is just one part of what is a very exciting group of flyweight contenders. It wouldn't be outrageous to suggest he is the most dangerous part...

#4 David Dvorak

UFC Fight Night: Font v Garbrandt Weigh-in

Despite being a relative newcomer to the UFC, David Dvorak has made an impact in a short amount of time. He'll be looking to impress in his next couple of fights, before living up to his 'Undertaker' moniker and taking the soul of the 125-pound king.

It's incredible to think that David Dvorak once held a 4-3 record. He's now earned a place in the UFC and a 16-fight winning streak has brought him to a 20-3 record. If the word glow-up could ever be applied to an MMA fighter, it's Dvorak.

After arriving in the promotion with 15 finishes in 17 wins, the Czech flyweight was about as highly regarded as a prospect could be. After two decision wins to open his UFC career, the 28-year-old was looking to make a statement against Juancamilo Ronderos at UFC Vegas 27. After a first-round one-armed rear-naked choke, he certainly accomplished that goal...

His latest victory was incredibly impressive, especially considering he'd been preparing to face Raulian Paiva until two days before the event. It's rare for fighters to become contenders in such a short amount of time. With Jiri Prochazka effectively securing a title fight after just two octagon walks and Dvorak rapidly rising, perhaps it's a Czech thing?

Dvorak is now riding a remarkable 16-fight winning streak and hasn't been defeated since 2012. Having sat himself just outside the flyweight top 10, a matchup with one of Rogerio Bonterin, Kai Kara-France or Matheus Nicolau seems inevitable next. Should he win that, it'll perhaps be one more win until he stands opposite the champion. And should his form continue up to that point, he'd be a hard man to bet against.

#5 Alex Perez

UFC 250: Formiga v Perez

Out of everyone on this list, Alex Perez is perhaps the furthest from the belt. Despite still being ranked fourth, the convincing nature of his championship defeat to Figueiredo last November means unless the Brazilian is dethroned, the 29-year-old may have to wait a while for another opportunity.

That all, of course, depends on the performances of the rest of the division. Should the likes of David Dvorak and other prospects slip away while Perez racks up the wins, he'll obviously find his way back to the top. His UFC career so far suggests he has a strong chance of becoming champion eventually, even if he isn't the next man at the top of the flyweight food chain.

Alex Perez boasts a 6-2 UFC record. His two blemishes in the promotion were against two of the best the division has seen, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo. After defeat to the former, Perez won three-in-a-row to earn a shot at the strap.

Perez's impressive first-round finishes against Jordan Espinosa and Jussier Formiga in 2020 made it clear he's one of the best in the division. If he can string some wins together and beat some rising names below him, he'll reclaim his number one contender position. He'll have something to prove when he does after lasting less than two minutes against Figueiredo at UFC 255.

Edited by Harvey Leonard