5 promising up-and-comers UFC fans are currently sleeping on

The trajectory of certain UFC fighters can be easy for fans to follow, especially with media attention gained from extracurricular activities outside of the octagon. Whether it is the world’s most powerful punch, a mediocre rap song, or just punching an old man in a bar - staying in the spotlight helps to build an audience.

Unfortunately, this sideshow can often take airtime away from what matters most in the world of MMA: fighting. The UFC has an abundance of talented mixed martial artists who choose not to perform in this media circus, so naturally they tend to go under the radar.

Let’s look at five up-and-comers UFC fans are currently sleeping on.

5. Song Yadong

UFC 259: Yadong v Phillips

‘The Kung Fu Monkey’ Song Yadong is just one of the many gifted Chinese fighters now flooding the UFC. A student of the martial art Sanda from the age of 12, Yadong made his professional MMA debut in 2013 - at an astonishing 15 years old.

While the recent headlines in the bantamweight division have centered around fan-favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley, ‘The Kung Fu Monkey’ has already achieved what ‘Sugar’ couldn’t - a victory over Marlon Vera.

His recent loss to Kyler Phillips notwithstanding, Song Yadong is still only 23 years old and has the potential to be a star in the UFC.

4. Yan Xiaonan

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

It is not only male fighters from China rising through the ranks, Yan Xiaonan holds the honor of being the first Chinese female signed by the UFC. She is currently on a six-fight win-streak since making her debut in 2017 - winning all of her fights by unanimous decision.

Zhang Weili’s meteoric rise to become UFC strawweight champion has understandably placed her fellow countrywoman somewhat in the shadows. However, if Xiaonan can claim her seventh straight UFC victory - over Carla Espara at UFC Fight Night 188 in May - then a Chinese superfight will surely be on the cards very soon.

3. Lerone Murphy

UFC Fight Night Chiesa v Magny: Weigh-Ins

Many British names have been filling the UFC headlines lately: new signing Paddy Pimblett and recent wins for young stars Jack Shore and Arnold Allen, plus Leon Edwards' upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.

One of the names that seems to have gone under the radar is Lerone ‘The Miracle’ Murphy.

Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Murphy made his UFC debut in 2019, sharing the spoils in a draw with Zubaira Tukhugov. The Mancunian featherweight has since clocked up two wins inside the octagon, one of which earned him a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

2. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 251: Oezdemir v Prochazka

The light heavyweight division has been a constant source of drama within the UFC these past 12 months. From Jon Jones vacating the title for financial reasons, to Jan Blachowicz defeating Dominick Reyes for the vacant championship and successfully defending it against Israel Adesanya - we haven’t been short of talking points.

Jiri ‘Denisa’ Prochazka was signed by the UFC last year and exploded into action in his debut against Volkan Oezdemir, knocking out the Swiss fighter early in the second round.

Prochazka will fight Reyes on May 1st, and if the Czech is as explosive as his first fight then a European superfight against Blachowicz could be on the way.

1. Ciryl Gane

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

With the spotlight heavily on Francis Ngannou and the UFC heavyweight division in 2021, Ciryl Gane is one of the most exciting contenders for the title. Coming into the year off the back of an impressive TKO victory over Junior dos Santos, the Frenchman showed great maturity to defeat Jairzinho Rozenstruik on his first walk to the octagon in 2021.

With fans dreaming of Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones, the reality is Ngannou will likely face Derrick Lewis next. Gane faces his toughest challenge yet in Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night this June, but if he makes it through, a title-fight against Ngannou could be the reward.