5 under the radar fights to watch at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

The UFC returns this weekend with Alexander Volkov facing Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the a heavyweight main event. Following the promotion's week off, this weekend's event will be headlined by these heavyweight contenders who are both looking to prove that they belong at the top of the heap.

However, there are plenty of great fights to be seen before these goliaths battle it out in the octagon. Starting at flyweight and ending with heavyweight, UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik has a lot of range in terms of the weight classes that will be competing.

There are many fights that fans are looking forward to at this event, which has unfortunately drowned out some otherwise fantastic matches that are set to start the night off.

Here are five under the radar fights at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik:

#5. Erin Blanchfield vs. J.J. Aldrich at UFC Fight Night

J.J. Aldrich striking her opponent

Female flyweights will kickstart the prelim event this weekend. With hopes of cracking the division's top 15 rankings, Aldrich will lock horns with Erin Blanchfield in a fight that has the potential to be a very fun matchup.

Aldrich enters this bout riding a three-fight winning streak. Having fought the likes of Maycee Barber, Polyana Viana and Cortney Casey, the 29-year-old has quite a bit of professional experience against some of the bigger names in the division. Beyond this, her amateur career is also quite extensive. As one of the most experienced females in the sport, a victory come fight night might just place a number next to her name, landing her in the division's top 15.

Looking to keep Aldrich's winning streak at three is Erin Blanchfield. Quite the opposite of Aldrich, who first competed in MMA in 2010, is Blanchfield. The 23-year-old started competing professionally in 2018 following a lone amateur bout that saw her win via armbar. 'Cold Blooded' is riding a five-fight win streak with a record of 8-1, her sole loss being against Tracy Cortez. While neither fighter has been much of a finisher as of late, they're both surging and should enter this bout as hungry as ever.

#4. Benoit St. Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

UFC Fight Night: Niklas Stolze throwing a punch

Two welterweight fighters on the better side of their thirties will look to jump back into the win column at the expense of one another. Niklas Stolze entered the UFC in 2020 and has been given no easy matchups for his two bouts in the promotion. Fighting the likes of Ramazan Emeev and Jared Gooden, 'Green Mask' is not only coming off of his first stoppage loss, but the first losing streak of his career.

Opposite the 29-year-old is Benoit St. Denis. At 26 years of age, this Frenchman has a pension to get the finish. He's won 7 of his 8 wins via submission and lays claim to a 100% finishing rate. His last bout didn't go his way, however. This unanimous decision loss was very controversial, as many thought the fight should've been stopped, and marked the first hiccup in the career of St. Denis.

What's really interesting about this fight is that both fighters are relatively green and coming off of losses. The talent and potential are both there, but this bout may boil down to who truly wants to win more.

#3. Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker - Joe Solecki staredown

The lightweight division is the most stacked division in the UFC right now. Though there's no official champion at the moment due to Charles Oliveira missing weight, the division is steeped in talent and has a laundry list of contenders that are looked at as future champions.

Not quite in the rankings, but the division's talent will be on full display as Joe Solecki and Alex da Silva Coelho battle it out. At 26-years-old, the Brazilian 'Leko' looks to jump back into the win column following his loss to feared striker Brad Riddell. With 13 wins by knockout and 7 by submission, da Silva Coelho has finished all but one of his professional wins.

Opposite to the profound finisher is Joe Solecki. Though he's significantly less experienced on paper, victories against seasoned veterans such as Jim Miller and Matt Wiman show that experience doesn't exactly win fights. He even defeated Donald Cerrone in a grappling match. Yet another bout on the card where both participants are still in their twenties and very eager, this has the makings of an all-out war.

#2. Andreas Michailidis vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

UFC Fight Night: Michailidis (left) before fighting Bhuller

Anyone willing to step into the cage, ring, or backyard to fight another athlete is brave, but Andreas Michailidis is amongst the bravest of the brave. Not many were throwing their name in the hat to take on vicious striker Alex Pereira for his UFC debut, but 'Spartan' did so and did pretty well for as long as the fight went. Ultimately, he lost via flying knee in the second round.

This weekend marks his first fight back since this loss and it should be a barnburner. Having won 11 of his 13 wins by way of stoppage, the 33-ear-old looks to remind people that he's more than a stepping stone for Pereira. This statement, should it be made, will be at the expense of yet another UFC newcomer Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist if you don't know who Rinat Fakhretdinov is because he's making his debut, here he is in his fight that got him signed in front of Dana

'Gladiator' most recently fought in early 2021 where he was seen knocking out former UFC fighter Eric Spicely. The 30-year-old lost his second professional fight but has been perfect since, winning 17 in a row. This bout screams "fireworks".

#1. Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Trizano striking Klein

Despite being set to take place before the co-main event, this fight hasn't gotten very much attention for being as exciting as it should be. 'The Lone Wolf' will be taking on UFC newcomer Lucas Almeida.

UFC News @UFCNews



Lucas Almeida wants to make a splash in his @UFC debut at "I don't want to leave it in the hands of the judges and that's why I'm here."

Almeida, of Brazil, is quite the threat and could add some flare to the featherweight division. With eight knockouts and five submissions, Almeida enters the organization with a 100% finishing rate.

Trizano is no stranger to dangerous opponents. Luis Pena, Grant Dawson, Hakem Dawadu, etc. are some of the most threatening opponents that the 30-year-old has been slated against in the UFC. As gritty as they come, Trizano looks to make his presence known on the main card of the event as he attempts to give the Brazilian a cold welcome to the organization.

