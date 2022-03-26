Arnold Allen made sure everyone knew how legitimate a contender he is at the UFC's most recent visit to London. Now 9-0 in the organization, it seems that 'Almighty' is the most underrated fighter to be undefeated in the UFC.

While his competition has been tough, Dan Hooker has a very relevant name and the Brit took the opportunity to fight him by the reins. The vicious stoppage of Hooker, albeit hard to watch, showed that Allen isn't playing around and is ready for is spot against the best in the division.

His record and performances show a very talented fighter. He's been a dakhorse in the featherweight division for some time now. Either the fans haven't found him or the UFC isn't promoting him correctly, but he deserves much more recognition than he's received. The talent and toughness are both there in spades. Here are 5 reasons why Arnold Allen deserves more hype than he's getting.

#5. He keeps improving, and fast

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Yusuff

Still young in his career, the improvements are conspicuous and the direction of his career is in the top ten of the division. Arnold Allen has grown a lot inside the octagon. While he isn't necessarily fumbling in any fights, his skill level is rising faster than the talent level he's taking on.

Starting his UFC career with a super close fight in his debut in which he secured the win via third-round submission, to his domination of fan-favorite and always dangerous Dan Hooker, the rising star seemed to have entered the UFC at the perfect time in his career.

After the aforementioned Hooker victory, 'Almighty' called out top prospect, Calvin Kattar. Kattar is coming off of his best performance to date, derailing the hype-train of Giga Chikadze. While this may seem like a large step up in competition, it's a warranted callout and a great fight to make. This could be a fight that'll really show just how well Arnold Allen can rise to the occasion.

Calvin Katter fighting Arnold Allen could clear a path to the next number one contender in a division that's dealing with more turbulence than ever. Max Holloway is always in the mix, Brian Ortega is still a very relevant name, and Chan Sung Jung could get the upset over Alexander Volkanovski. If 'Almighty' blows Kattar out of the water, it'll prove just how fast he's improving and possibly grant him a shot at the title.

#4. He's honest with himself

UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bisping -- Arnold Allen

Fighters need to be confident in themselves, it's one of the many requisites to perform at the UFC level. Mental and physical attributes must be sharp enough to put it on the line under bright lights.

While many fighters have been perhaps too confident, it leads fans to think of them as delusional. Allen is not amongst these fighters. Surprisingly honest, as opposed to the usually boastful and brash attributes that come with youth, the 28-year-old has been his own biggest critic. This goes beyond fighting, as it translates into him not cutting any corners when preparing for a fight.

Arnold Allen has even rejected calls for top opponents after winning fights. He criticized himself for his tendency to win by decision and would ultimately be disappointed in the victory over tough competition. After the finish of Hooker at UFC London, Allen put on a performance that even he could be proud of.

#3. He's suffered defeat

t's often talked about how there's more for a fighter to learn in defeat rather than victory. Since 'Almighty's first and only professional loss in 2014, he's picked back up on his winning ways as he's won 11 consecutive fights.

UFC @ufc



[ @ArnoldBFA | ARNOLD ALLEN WITH THE BIGGEST WIN OF HIS CAREER![ @ArnoldBFA | #UFCLondon ARNOLD ALLEN WITH THE BIGGEST WIN OF HIS CAREER! 💥[ @ArnoldBFA | #UFCLondon ] https://t.co/MMiTW4XYet

It's beneficial to 'Almighty' to know the feeling of defeat and how much it stings. Many will enter the UFC only to learn the lessons taught by loss at the pinacle of the sport. Allen has learned and overcome at the ideal spot, which is at a high level outside of the UFC.

The undefeated record always looks better, that much is true. However, he knows that he isn't untouchable and fights in a very controlled but ferocious way because of it. This has gotten him this far into the UFC and is projected to take him even further.

#2. Arnold Allen is young, but smart

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Yusuff

At 28-years-old, Arnold Allen is the youngest athlete in the title picture at the moment. While Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway aren't much older, they have a lot more miles on their bodies than the Brit does.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Arnold Allen refutes Israel Adesanya’s reaction to Dan Hooker stoppage: ‘I think it was the right call’ (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/3/21/2298… Arnold Allen refutes Israel Adesanya’s reaction to Dan Hooker stoppage: ‘I think it was the right call’ (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/3/21/2298… https://t.co/zbimQBLzbd

With age and lack of wars, Allen is most likely the freshest athlete that can challenge for the featherweight title in the near future. Even in his fight against Dan Hooker, who brings a battle out of everyone, Allen seemed to only absorb one meaningful shot.

'Almighty' has shown in previous fights that he can be both calculated and able to swarm his opponents. While the younger fighters may be eager to jump on a hurt opponent, Allen is very cerebral in his attack, even in the heat of the moment.

#1. Arnold Allen is a product of Tristar Gym

UFC 217: Montreal Media Day with Georges St-Pierre

Tristar Gym is known for producing some of the most talented and technical athletes that the MMA world has seen. Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald are some notable names that are tied into the gym that where Allen trains.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/ufc-lo… Arnold Allen hopes for Calvin Kattar main event clash after big Dan Hooker win at #UFCLondon Arnold Allen hopes for Calvin Kattar main event clash after big Dan Hooker win at #UFCLondon mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/03/ufc-lo…

Learning from coach Firas Zihabi has helped many fighters take their game to the next level. Take that into consideration with how young and knowledgeable Allen is, and the UFC have their hands on a future contender.

If the performances and soaring skills aren't enough to hop on board the hype-train, then knowing that he actively trains at Tristar should help quell fans' hesitation on the British athlete. Again, the sky is the limit with Allen. He is a young and smart athlete with a great coach and a fantastic team behind him. Fellow featherweights would be foolish not to acknowledge his presence at the top of the division.

