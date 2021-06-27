5 reasons why Ciryl Gane is the man to beat Francis Ngannou

UFC fighter Ciryl Gane has quickly made his way to the top of the heavyweight rankings in the promotion. At UFC Vegas 30, the French athlete had a dominant outing against a really good opponent in Alexander Volkov.

Gane was in control for most of the fight and comfortably won a unanimous decision over 'Drago' after going five rounds with him. With six consecutive victories in the UFC, 'Bon Gamin' now has the longest active winning streak in the 265-pound division.

In a short time in the UFC, Gane has shown his fighting prowess by beating legitimate contenders like Tanner Boser, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

With one or two more wins in the promotion, Gane can make a strong case for a title fight. Although the 31-year-old has already done enough to warrant a title shot, the heavyweight title picture currently involves Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones.

Ngannou is the most dangerous man in the heavyweight division. 'The Predator' has proved this time and again with vicious knockout wins over elite fighters like Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes.

In his last fight at UFC 260, the Cameroonian fighter knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion Miocic to be crowned the new king of the division. The fight showed that Ngannou had grown by leaps and bounds from their previous encounter at UFC 220.

It seems like Gane and Ngannou are bound to face each other in the octagon sooner or later. Although Ngannou is a force to be reckoned with, Gane possesses qualities that can help him defeat 'The Predator'.

Here are five reasons why Ciryl Gane might be the man to beat Ngannou:

#5 Technically superior striking of Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane knows how to pick his shots and fight from the outside. He showed that in his fight with Rozenstruik and Volkov.

'Bon Gamin' has a lot of tools in his arsenal, and we witnessed this against JDS, where he knocked out the former champion with an elbow strike. His striking proficiency could give the Frenchman an edge over Ngannou.

