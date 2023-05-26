Conor McGregor is by far the most famous mixed martial artist in the sport's history. The Irishman's exploits inside and outside the octagon have elevated MMA – the UFC in particular – to previously unseen heights. He is the greatest box office attraction in the sport and regularly draws well over a million pay-per-view buys.

However, 'The Notorious' is also the sport's most polarizing figure. He is a divisive presence who is hated as much as he is loved. Many find him entertaining and magnetic, but there are just as many who regard him as insufferable. But love him or hate him, they can't stop watching him.

McGregor remains the most polarizing figure in the sport despite the emergence of other divisive fighters like Colby Covington. This list covers five reasons why that is the case.

#5. Conor McGregor's championship run

To be polarizing, Conor McGregor must commit actions that are both loved and hated. The Irishman has no shortage of that, especially regarding his stint as the UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. Many fans hail him for his run at 145 pounds, especially for his historic 13-second knockout over José Aldo.

theScore @theScore Conor McGregor breaks UFC record for longest title reign without a defense. thesco.re/2sFWJ0u Conor McGregor breaks UFC record for longest title reign without a defense. thesco.re/2sFWJ0u https://t.co/Rkk6uvktE3

His detractors, however, often dismiss his win as lucky. Furthermore, he is often criticized for never defending any of the titles he won and leaving entire divisions in limbo after capturing UFC gold.

At lightweight, many fans celebrate his near-flawless victory over Eddie Alvarez. In doing so, Conor McGregor enthroned himself as the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC champion. Some fans, however, dismiss the accomplishment by claiming that past fighters were denied the chance to hold two belts at the same time, while also pointing out that McGregor never defended his title.

#4. His trash-talk has become extreme

The version of Conor McGregor that declared war on the UFC featherweight division and the post-Floyd Mayweather Jr. version trying to recapture championship glory are different in many ways. One of the ways in which they differ is trash-talk.

Initially, the Irishman's trash-talk was wittier and his demeanor calmer. He verbally dismantled his opponents with a focus on his low regard for their fighting skills compared to his own. This drew significant attention from fans, who found his pre-fight antics entertaining and exciting.

His promotional work was second to none as it was somewhat grounded in reality and even featured humor. Now, however, his trash-talk is different. It's become markedly darker. He is more temperamental and aims vitriolic personal insults at his opponents, even targeting their families and religion.

His trash-talk about Khabib Nurmagomedov's religion and late father as well as his threats towards Dustin Poirier's family caused many fans to accuse him of taking things too far. While his supporters branded him a necessary villain who makes things exciting, the extent of his trash-talk has since received a lot of criticism.

#3. Conor McGregor's legal troubles have soured his image

While his star power and trash-talk have won the Irishman countless fans, one of the things that makes him especially polarizing is his legal issues. Many fans still cheer him on, but others have turned their backs on 'The Notorious' due to his numerous brushes with the law, as he is no stranger to being arrested.

His infamous bus attack that left several fighters injured and forced to withdraw from their scheduled bouts led to his first prominent arrest. Even Dana White was critical of the Irishman's stunt. However, his subsequent issues have further damaged his image, especially after he punched an older man at a bar in Dublin.

After repeatedly offering the man a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and being rebuffed, McGregor responded by punching the man. He is also the recipient of various sexual assault allegations, with all of his legal issues causing many fans to turn away from him.

Some, however, continue to support McGregor in what they believe is the beginning of one of the greatest comebacks and redemption arcs in sports history.

#2. Conor McGregor is the godfather of the Irish MMA scene

If there is one thing Conor McGregor has done that has earned him massive amounts of support in contrast to the sheer volume of hate he receives, it's putting Irish MMA on the map. While there were Irish MMA fighters before him, no one brought as much attention to the sport as 'The Notorious' has.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



A sentence that will forever be remembered in Irish sporting history



Conor McGregor Day | BT Sport 3 HD | 9:00pm "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over!"A sentence that will forever be remembered in Irish sporting historyConor McGregor Day | BT Sport 3 HD | 9:00pm "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over!" A sentence that will forever be remembered in Irish sporting history 🇮🇪Conor McGregor Day | BT Sport 3 HD | 9:00pm https://t.co/NRKJnvH69A

Furthermore, no one has exhibited as much pride in their Irish roots as Conor McGregor. He has influenced countless of his Irish faithful to take an interest in MMA, with many becoming fighters and fans of a sport that was once nothing more than a blip on the radar in Ireland.

He even led many Americans to study their family history in search of Irish roots simply off of the strength of his popularity. They all wanted to be Irish because Conor McGregor is Irish. So while he has his detractors, the UFC's first-ever double champion also has the backing of an entire country like no one else.

#1. His rivalries with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov

There is one other fanbase in MMA that can rival if not match the fervor of Conor McGregor's Irish faithful. Nate Diaz commands one of the most loyal followings in the sport. Whether he wins or loses, Stockton's finest is supported beyond measure, with many claiming that Diaz would be undefeated if there was no clock.

The Irishman's two fights with Diaz and their ensuing feud has made him a target of the American's fanbase, with many of them pointing out that McGregor was finished in their first fight and only squeezed by with a questionable majority decision in their rematch.

Meanwhile, McGregor's fans claim that he is responsible for elevating Diaz from cult icon to superstar millionaire. The same sentiments are echoed by his fanbase regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose own fanbase fervently detests 'The Notorious' for his vicious trash-talk towards 'The Eagle'.

That McGregor draws heated reactions from the other two large fanbases, while his own fanbase claims he made both men true stars of the sport, is among the biggest reasons why he is so polarizing.

