Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in a trilogy fight that will settle their rivalry once and for all.

Conor McGregor's fighting career has seen a downward spiral over the past few years. If he loses the upcoming fight against Poirier, he will certainly be out of title contention.

If 'Notorious' chooses to continue fighting in the octagon after losing to Poirier, his next opponent would have to make sense for the Irishman and the UFC.

While there could be several interesting matchups to make, what better than another trilogy fight against Nate Diaz? The younger Diaz brother has also seen a spree of losses in the UFC recently but remains a huge draw. Considering how many PPVs their first two fights sold, a trilogy is bound to be a big money fight as fans have been waiting for the duo to face each other again for the past five years.

That said, a trilogy fight against the Stockton native may not be the wisest decision for the Irishman.

Here are 5 reasons why Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 may be a bad matchup for the Irishman:

5) Conor McGregor's cardio against Diaz

To the Irishman's credit, Conor McGregor has been training aggressively to improve his cardio and endurance. To make this more evident, Conor McGregor posted stories on his social media while training in Dubai earlier in April. He was seen jogging by the sea while explaining his workout. He said:

"What's up everyone? Welcome to the McGregor Fast triathlon. We run 100kilometres, we cycle 20 kilometres and then we run another 10 kilometres. We run twice because we double run the game and we leave out the swimming because we're already swimming in it."

However, his gas tank is always likely to pale in front of Diaz's, which comes from years of training for and competing in real triathlons.

Diaz had his most recent outing against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. The fight ended in a fifth-round decision loss for Diaz. Nonetheless, he was given credit for making the fight go to the judges' scorecards even after taking many heavy blows from his opponent. Nate Diaz even stole the show with a last-minute flurry that almost knocked Edwards out.

In the post-fight press conference, when asked about Diaz's durability, UFC president Dana White joked:

"He's(Diaz) going to be asking us for a six-round fight the next time"

