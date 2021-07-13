5 reasons why UFC 264 was the last we will see of Conor McGregor in the octagon

At UFC 264, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor and Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier collided for the third time in their respective careers to put a decisive end to their rivalry.

Instead, we received one of the most bizarre finishes in recent memory. In the final seconds of round one, it appeared Conor McGregor had torn his tibia.

I'm afraid Conor was getting his ass kicked, again, before the injury took Conor off the hook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 11, 2021

Because of that, the decision was ruled a doctor's stoppage TKO win for the Louisiana native, and now a second straight loss for Conor McGregor.

Since 2017, Conor McGregor has had a rough string of career setbacks.

From losing in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather to tapping to Khabib Nurmagomedov, to run-ins with the law, to losing twice a year to Dustin Poirier.

There is very little reason to believe the Irishman has any motivation to return to the sport that made him an icon.

So we look at 5 reasons why Conor McGregor has fought his final fight in the octagon:

#5. Conor McGregor has more than enough money

It is no secret that the man who was the highest-paid athlete on Forbes' list is not fighting for more money but fighting for relevance and legacy.

Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 pic.twitter.com/kKqZNZ7cQ4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2021

Conor McGregor himself has stated he doesn't need to fight for financial stability anymore. It was reported he had earned an estimated $20 million off this fight compared to the $5 million he had made back in January.

It's safe to say that he is perhaps content with his earnings. The Irishman recently sold a majority stake of his whiskey company and made $130 million off his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Not to mention his name in eight of the top ten highest-selling PPV events in UFC history. It's safe to say the UFC needs Conor McGregor more than the Irishman needs the UFC.

Every fighter is a hungry lion until they have been fed too much and have become more civilized. Boxing legend Marvin Hagler said it best:

“It's hard to get out of bed in the morning to go for a run when you're sleeping in silk sheets.”

