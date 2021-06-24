5 reasons why Nick Diaz will find it difficult to thrive in the current UFC middleweight division

Nick Diaz is set to return to MMA after serving a five-year suspension given to him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The Stockton native was banned from competing after a failed drug test for marijuana metabolites.

In an interview conducted by Farah Hannoun for UFC Arabia, Dana White was heard saying that the former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion's return this year looks promising.

Dana White says Nick Diaz's return is looking promising👀



Full interview coming to @UFCarabia pic.twitter.com/tZuXK206ZJ — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) June 7, 2021

Diaz last fought at middleweight in a very entertaining match against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. 'The Spider' won by decision. However, it was overturned into a no-contest after both fighters failed pre-fight drug tests.

The Stockton brawler is most likely to make his return to the middleweight division since his younger brother competes in the UFC welterweight division. However, Diaz will undoubtedly have some difficulties in being a flourishing fighter in this division.

Here are five reasons why Nick Diaz will find it difficult to thrive in the current UFC middleweight division:

5) Nick Diaz is 37 years old

The Stockton brawler's suspension came when he was 32 years old. An age often regarded as one of the final years of a fighter's prime. Diaz was already in the last stages of his MMA career. Now, at the age of 37, he is far removed from his peak years.

He is bound to carry ring rust from five long years of inactivity. Add to that the effects of a growing age that negatively affects the ability to recover after each training session, to recover from injuries, the capacity to build muscle, the capacity to dish out power in striking and grappling, and declining overall mental sharpness.

Diaz simply won't come back as the fighter that he was five years ago.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh